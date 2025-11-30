Rahmanulla Lakanwa, the man charged in the high-profile Washington, DC, National Guard attack, is reportedly suffering from severe mental health deterioration. Newly leaked email shows that community advocates had raised alarm bells about his mental health as early as 2023, suggesting that the shooting is not simply a story of violence, but also a tale of possible system failures before tragedy struck.

The situation also raises serious questions not only about the events leading up to the shooting but also about the government policies designed to protect the vulnerable Americans, but which may have permitted the entry of individuals who could potentially harm them.

Suspect 'Not Functional' Due to Manic Episodes

In a January 2024 email to the US Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI), a community advocate described Lakanwal as 'not functional as a person, father, and provider' since 2023. The community member pointed out the troubling changes in his behaviour. Lakanwal reportedly quit his job, had been withdrawn socially, struggled to care for his children, and even failed to meet requirements from the state welfare agency, Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS), the New York Post reported.

Lakanwal's behaviour was reportedly cyclical; there were 'interim' weeks when he would attempt to make amends and 'do the right things,' including re-engaging with the DSHS. However, these periods quickly devolved into 'manic' episodes lasting one or two weeks, during which he would take the family car and drive non-stop, once travelling to Chicago and another time to Arizona.

The suspect's psychological decline, which preceded the shooting, is reportedly rooted in his past service in Afghanistan with a CIA-associated 'Zero Unit', a paramilitary force frequently characterised by humanitarian organisations as a 'death squad.'

A long-time friend of Lakanwal claimed the violence he witnessed and participated in severely damaged his mind, telling a source that when Lakanwal 'saw blood, bodies, and the wounded, he could not tolerate it.' Additionally, the unrelenting nature of the work 'put a lot of pressure on his mind,' suggesting his manic symptoms are a manifestation of severe, unresolved trauma.

Despite these documented concerns, and a USCRI attempt to conduct a welfare visit in early 2024, there was no sustained follow-up, a lapse that critics say allowed him to fall through the cracks.

The Asylum Process and Failure to Intervene

The timeline suggests that his asylum application was processed, granting him permanent status despite known risks regarding his history and current behaviour. This sequence of events has sparked a nationwide debate over the rigour of mental health vetting within the American immigration and asylum systems. Critics argue that the government's failure to act on repeated warnings represents a systemic breakdown in duty of care.

Trump Administration Blames Biden's OAW

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson explicitly blamed Operation Allies Welcome (OAW), the Biden-era programme implemented in late 2021 to rapidly evacuate and resettle Afghan nationals following the fall of Kabul, as one of the major factors in the recent shooting.

The Administration argues that the accelerated vetting inherent in OAW compromised multi-layered security screenings, allowing individuals who posed a potential risk, including Rahmanullah Lakanwal, to enter and remain in the country.

Implications of Lakanwal's Mental Health on His Charges

The details presented paint a picture of severe psychological disorganisation. These periodic 'manic episodes' are believed to have eroded his ability to manage daily life, make rational choices, or maintain stable employment.

If his defence successfully argues that he is currently not functional and cannot understand the proceedings or assist his own legal counsel, the trial must be suspended indefinitely until he is restored to competence.

Furthermore, his mental state at the time of the alleged crime could form the basis of an insanity defence, arguing that his severe mental illness prevented him from appreciating the wrongfulness of his actions.

Success on this front would likely lead to a finding of not guilty by reason of insanity, resulting not in freedom, but in commitment to a secure psychiatric facility rather than a prison sentence.

