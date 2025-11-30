A new analysis reveals that President Donald Trump's passion for golf is imposing a staggering burden on taxpayers, and the bill is skyrocketing. As of late 2025, his frequent visits to private golf resorts are estimated to have cost US taxpayers nearly $71 million (£56 million), and that tab could climb above $300 million (£240 million) by the end of his current term.

Critics warn this sum reflects more than a leisure habit: it is a vivid example of how presidential leisure, private properties, and public funds can collide.

Escalating Costs Of Presidential Leisure

Detailed analysis reveals that a single golf-related trip for Trump can average around $3.4 million (£2.7 million), covering Air Force One flights, Secret Service protection, and other logistics.

Since returning to the office in January 2025, Trump has made more than a dozen trips to his Florida estate at Mar‑a‑Lago and other golf courses such as those in Bedminster, New Jersey, and overseas. Estimates show that by March 2025, taxpayers had already shouldered costs of £20–£25 million ($26–30 million) related to his leisure travel.

With multiple visits continuing quarterly, watchdogs warn the cumulative burden could exceed figures seen in his previous presidency, and eclipse similar spending by former presidents by a wide margin.

Who Foots The Bill — And Why It Matters

Every time Trump boards Air Force One or requires a presidential motorcade, the tab is picked up by the US taxpayer. The expenses include aircraft fuel and crew, Coast Guard or Secret Service patrols, local police overtime, and accommodation for security personnel.

A single Mar-a-Lago visit involves complex security: coast-guard boat patrols, Coast Guard ships offshore, local law enforcement, and protective details. Critics argue that because Trump owns the venues, golf clubs, resorts, and hotels, these taxpayer funds end up enriching his own businesses.

Local authorities in Palm Beach County report additional expenses. Extra personnel, helicopters, and extended duty shifts for the sheriff's office staff come at direct cost to the county, costs that many believe ought not to fall on local taxpayers when the event is a private leisure visit by a sitting president.

Comparison With Previous Administrations

By contrast, prior presidents incurred far lower leisure-related costs. For example, during eight years in office, Barack Obama spent roughly $90 million (£70 million) on vacations and golf, a total that included both family breaks and official travel.

Such comparisons highlight how unusually high and frequent Trump's golf-related expenditures have become. Even among presidents who played golf often, the scale and cost of Trump's trips stand out for the frequency, the security demands, and the fact that many visits centre on resorts he owns.

Public Backlash And Questions Of Ethics

The growing tab has sparked uproar among watchdog groups and some lawmakers. Critics argue that taxpayer funds are being diverted to private gain, under the guise of presidential travel and security. Many deem it an abuse of public resources.

Residents in Palm Beach County complain of disruptions: increased traffic, predictable security lockdowns, and repeated demands on law enforcement resources for what amounts to private leisure trips.

Further concern arises over transparency. Because many costs, such as salaries, overtime, fuel, lodging, and overtime pay, are bundled within broader federal budgets, the full financial burden remains murky. Independent watchdogs call for more rigorous accounting and public disclosure.

Why The Surge Happens Now

Two main factors explain the surge in cost. First, Trump's frequency of resort visits far exceeds his previous term or predecessors. Golf days have multiplied. Second, security protocols have intensified since major political events, including an assassination attempt in 2024. The additional federal and local security measures, more personnel, advanced surveillance, and transport flights for motorcade equipment, inflate each outing's price tag.

If the pattern continues, taxpayer expenditure on Mr Trump's leisure lifestyle could easily top $300 million (£240 million) by the close of his second term. That mark would almost double what was spent during his first presidency and rival institutional budgets for critical public services. Whether future Congresses or watchdogs demand accountability remains to be seen.