Storm Claudia continued to wreak havoc across Europe on Saturday as emergency services in Wales declared a major incident after extreme flooding left large parts of Monmouth underwater.

According to the BBC, water levels in the town had not begun to recede by Saturday afternoon, forcing firefighters to carry out door-to-door evacuations and rescue trapped residents by boat.

Authorities warned of a continued 'danger to life' with four severe flood warnings in southeast Wales, while the Environment Agency listed dozens of alerts across England.

More than 680 homes were left without power in Monmouthshire and crews responded to at least 80 flood-related emergencies after the River Monnow burst its banks on Friday night.

Residents described terrifying escape attempts, including one family who told the BBC they clung to a tree after their car became submerged in fast-rising waters. Streets, shops and entire neighbourhoods were swallowed by muddy floodwater, with images showing residents paddling along the high street in small boats.

Monmouthshire County Council urged motorists to avoid the area as more rain threatened already saturated ground. Train services across England and Wales were also severely disrupted, with National Rail warning passengers to check routes before travelling.

The BBC reported that the disruption comes as the UK braces for a cold snap next week, with the UK Health Security Agency issuing a cold weather alert for northern England and the Midlands starting Monday.

Portugal Hit First as Storm Claudia Kills Three

The situation in Britain follows days of violent weather in Portugal, where Storm Claudia first made landfall earlier in the week.

According to Reuters, an elderly couple in Fernão Ferro, near Lisbon, were found dead in their flooded home after water surged in during the night. Emergency workers believe the pair were asleep and had no chance to escape as the floodwaters rose rapidly.

Portugal's Civil Protection Authority said the flooding unfolded with little warning and described conditions as extremely dangerous.

A second tragedy struck when a tornado ripped through a camping area in Albufeira on Saturday.

The freak windstorm killed an 85-year-old British woman and injured 28 others, according to regional civil protection commander Vitor Vaz Pinto. Footage shared online showed caravans smashed to pieces as debris spiralled through the air.

Two of the injured remain in hospital with serious wounds.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa offered condolences to the families of the victims and expressed solidarity with those still recovering.

Portugal's weather agency, IPMA, placed the Algarve, Beja and Setúbal under amber alert as concerns grew about further heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Ireland and Spain Also Hit

The BBC also reported dramatic scenes in Ireland, with flooding affecting Portarlington on the Laois-Offaly border and parts of County Wexford as Storm Claudia moved north.

The storm was first named by Spain's meteorological agency after bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the Iberian Peninsula earlier in the week.

More Disruption Expected as Clean-up Begins

The Environment Agency said around 20 properties flooded in England, including homes in Cumbria, and warned that more rain could worsen conditions. Officers worked through the night to clear debris and install temporary flood barriers where needed.

Meanwhile, several events were cancelled, including the Lapland UK Christmas attraction in Macclesfield, which was forced to shut after falling trees blocked access routes.

The BBC reported that cleanup operations were already underway in Wales and England, although plunging temperatures this week could complicate recovery efforts.

Meteorologists also warned that despite the recent deluge, England faces a risk of drought next year unless winter rainfall increases significantly.

With Storm Claudia still moving across parts of the UK and Europe, emergency agencies have urged the public to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel and follow local warnings.