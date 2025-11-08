While many flee from the wrath of a super typhoon, one man heads towards it. Famed 'typhoon hunter' Josh Morgerman has landed in the Philippines, ready to chase what could become Super Typhoon Uwan.

Morgerman, a seasoned storm chaser with a reputation for getting dangerously close to the world's most intense cyclones, announced his arrival in Manila on Friday night. He is now on his way to Aurora province, the expected landfall area of Typhoon Fung-Wong, known locally as Uwan.

Who Is The 'Typhoon Hunter' Josh Morgerman?

At 55 years old, Josh Morgerman has made a career out of pursuing storms. His fascination with extreme weather began at a young age, and he has since turned that passion into a full-time occupation. Morgerman is the star of the TV show Hurricane Man and has been featured in numerous documentaries about his thrilling and dangerous profession. While his exact net worth is not publicly known, his work is funded by various media agencies. Information about his family life is also kept private.

Morgerman's motivation goes beyond the adrenaline rush. The data he collects from inside the storms is invaluable to meteorological organizations like the National Hurricane Center, helping them to understand and forecast these powerful natural phenomena better.

#Hurricane #MELISSA's impact in #Jamaica was cataclysmic from so many angles: humanitarian, meteorological, personal, emotional. While I'm now in Asia hunting a typhoon, I'll be returning to MELISSA. It will be my main focus for a while. So much to analyze, so many ways to help. pic.twitter.com/oneqLmuJzL — Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) November 8, 2025

Why Is He Chasing This Typhoon?

For the next 48 hours, Morgerman is 'laser-focused on hunting down Typhoon FUNG-WONG (a.k.a. UWAN) in the northern Philippines', he posted on social media. This particular storm, he notes, 'could be a real beast'. His social media posts show satellite images of the menacing storm brewing in the Pacific Ocean.

This chase comes shortly after Morgerman's exhausting mission tracking Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica. He described its impact as 'cataclysmic from so many angles: humanitarian, meteorological, personal, emotional'. Despite the fatigue, he says, 'this is the time of year when I've got to bite the bullet and just keep going'.

Morgerman has a long history of chasing storms in the Philippines, a country frequently battered by typhoons. In 2013, he famously intercepted the devastating Super Typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded. His experience and expertise make him a valuable source of information for both the public and the scientific community.

As Typhoon Uwan approaches, the world will be watching, and Josh Morgerman will be right in the heart of the storm, bringing us a front-row seat to its terrifying power.