Fans of Marvel's superhero film franchise "Deadpool" might be disappointed to know that there may not be another sequel to Ryan Reynolds led Marvel movie series. The movie creator Rob Liefeld admitted that "Deadpool 3" may never happen.

Ryan Reynolds' "Deadpool" was launched in 2016. Wade Wilson, who transforms into a superhero with a big mouth, soon became a household name. The movie became one of the highest-grossing films at the time. Two years later, another blockbuster hit was delivered, "Deadpool 2."

While fans have been waiting for an update on "Deadpool 3," the future of the franchise looks bleak. Speaking with Collider, Rob Liefeld talked about the future of the franchise and Josh Brolin's character Cable.

Firstly, he said that due to virus pandemic and other events in the world, the chances of a new movie seem grim. "You know what? There may not be another 'Deadpool', and I'm fine," Liefeld said. And it seems the creator of the movie is not much bothered about it because of "amazing experiences" in the past.

"Because I have to live with the fact that I had two amazing experiences, two movies I'm extremely proud of, I love knowing everybody on those movies. I love Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beets], David [Leitch], Tim Miller. All of them. The work they did was fantabulous, those movies are here to stand the test of time. You know, but in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make movies. And post-quarantine, it's weird," Liefeld explained.

Also, he feels that Brolin's Cable should have his own standalone series as he has appeared in many more comics than Deadpool. As for Brolin, he is apparently "excited" to explore his character in the sequels.

"Cable should have his own movie series. He can exist independent of Deadpool in a heartbeat. He has for years. If Deadpool's been in like 330 comics, Cable's been in about 520. Yes, I've counted... In between Deadpool 2 wrapping and opening, I got really close with Josh. And he was very excited about exploring Cable in the subsequent sequels," the creator said.

Lastly, Liefeld talked about a cartoon series for Deadpool which was planned to debut on FXX with Donald Glover as the showrunner. However, the network reportedly axed the plans to launch the series due to "creative differences" with Glover. He believes that the audience deserves a "Deadpool" cartoon and there should be one by now.