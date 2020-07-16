Buckingham Palace launched luxury London dry gin this week, and they have a very special customer. Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds has apparently bought it for Beatles legend Paul McCartney.

Ryan Reynolds, who has his own gin business, shared a fake receipt for an order of the small-batch Buckingham Palace Gin launched by the British royal family's Royal Collection Trust. The "Deadpool" star seems to be pranking iconic musician McCartney with an invoice receipt that he shared on his official Instagram account.

The receipt that appears very much real uses fake addresses of the stars and an order number with Royal Space Force as a shipping method. While McCartney's response is still awaited, the post garnered several comments from his fans who seemed to be amused by the actor's new prank.

Buckingham Palace Gin was launched for pre-order by Royal Collection Trust boasting about its unique royal origin with many citrus and other flavours handpicked from the Queen Elizabeth II's personal gardens at the London palace. As per the news release, the gin boasts of being the "perfect summer thirst quencher." In addition, it will be served to the guests at official events in the palace.

The proceeds from the gin will reportedly be used by Royal Trust Collection, an organisation that oversees, maintain, and conserve the art collection of the royal family which is of significant historical importance.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Reynolds pranked "And I Love Her" hitmaker. As per Hello, the Hollywood actor previously posted a picture of the two with a funny caption: "Have you ever had a dream to meet someone so badly and somehow it comes true? You're welcome, Paul."

Also, Reynolds, who is best known for his contribution to cinema also possesses a gin business by the name of Aviation American Gin. He acquired stakes in the brand in February 2018.