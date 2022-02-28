Residents of a Bronx neighbourhood were in for a dreadful surprise when a woman's body was found dumped in a bin at 950 University Avenue in the Highbridge area of New York City last week Friday.

A man first saw the decomposing remains when he spotted a dresser around 11:00 a.m. at an area where neighbours usually dump unwanted items. It is a storage facility four blocks away from Yankee Stadium. The man reportedly came back to pick up the dresser just before 2:00 p.m. and noticed a plastic container that was not there earlier. More surprising was the human foot that was protruding out of it and the foul odour.

One of the neighbours, Stephanie Nunez, said that her father had just parked his car at the curb moments before the gruesome find. He did not notice anything when he got out of the vehicle. Another neighbour named Deedeee confirmed that the man found the body of a woman. She said, "It was a woman found, decomposed. I am a woman - a single, Black woman at that, and I have children. This is crazy."

According to the New York Post, the corpse belongs to 35-year-old hairdresser Nisaa Walcott, who was reported missing earlier in the week. She was a single mum to a 14-year-old son.

Police have reason to believe that her male cousin may have something to do with her death. They have a video that shows him removing a plastic container from the deceased's residence on the day of her body's discovery.

He was reportedly also seen on camera with Walcott entering her apartment at East Harlem, but left the building alone. A neighbour said that she had let her cousin live with her at the apartment.

Prior to the discovery of her body, family members expressed their concerns after she sent them text replies that seemed out of character. One included a message that said she was going on a business trip and that the suspect would watch over her son. Her family believes he sent the messages using Walcott's phone to throw off any suspicion against him.

Police have since started an investigation into Walcott's death and have her cousin booked at 23rd Precinct in East Harlem for questioning. They are also awaiting results from the autopsy. Neighbours said the deceased will be remembered for her love for her son, who was her "top priority." Others remembered her as a "beautiful woman, " a hard worker, and one ready with a big smile to give to everyone..