It is no big secret that Paris Saint-Germain has one major priority and that is to win their first ever UEFA Champions League trophy. However, despite massive investments in the squad over the years, they have so far been enduring heartache after heartache in their quest for European glory. As such, the club has reportedly decided to go for desperate measures by hiring a sports psychologist with the main goal of mentally preparing the squad for the coming season.

In particular, the club aims to help the players overcome the trauma from last season's devastating exit at the hands of eventual champions Real Madrid. New sporting director Luis Campos is making bold changes at the Parc des Princes, and one of the areas he wants to focus on is the team's mental health.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Ligue 1 champions are leaving no stone unturned in their bid for the UEFA Champions League title. They had already successfully retained the services of striker Kylian Mbappe, who was the shining star in their last-16 clash against Real Madrid last season.

Mbappe scored a late goal in stoppage time in the first leg at home against Los Blancos, giving PSG the edge when they travelled to Madrid for the second leg. Indeed, it was Mbappe once more who appeared to have put the nail on Real Madrid's coffin in the second leg, after he scored a goal in the first half of the second leg.

Unfortunately for them, the Santiago Bernabeu is legendary for a reason. Fuelled by the energy of the crowd, the home side fought on and Karim Benzema scored a second half hat-trick to effectively cancel out Mbappe's efforts and send PSG out the exit door.

It was a devastating way to leave the competition, and PSG are desperate to escape the same fate. Before that could happen, they need to prepare the players by first removing the remnants of last season's nightmare.

Real Madrid went on to win their record 14th Champions League title, and they are getting ready for a bid to extend their already impressive record. PSG is determined to stop them as they continue their quest for a maiden win. It remains to be seen if the added mental preparations will bear fruit.