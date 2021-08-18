Several aspects of Britney Spears's life remained hidden from the public during the 12-year conservatorship that was imposed over her in 2008, and it seems that a secret marriage was one of them.

The pop-star started dating her agent Jason Trawick in April 2009, a year after the conservatorship was implemented. Trawick resigned from being her agent in May 2010 to avoid any conflicts of interest.

The couple got engaged in December 2011, after which Trawick became the co-conservator of his then-fiancee's personal affairs along with her father Jamie Spears in April 2012. However, the duo announced their breakup as well as Trawick's resignation from the post in January 2013.

A recently unearthed document from her conservatorship has suggested that the "Toxic" hitmaker tied the knot for a third time with Trawick in 2012. In Tuesday's episode of "Toxic: The Britney Spears Story," co-hosts Tess Barker and Babs Gray examined an accounting report in her conservatorship case in which they noticed a payment of $9,150 made on Oct. 1, 2012, for "consultation [on] dissolution of marriage."

According to the podcast, the payment was listed as "conservatee's legal fees" made to the "law offices of Alexandra Leichter," a Beverly Hills-based family attorney. Estate specialist Austin Bertrand, who is not involved in the case, said that the dissolution fees mean divorce in simple terms and the documents can only be referring to the musician.

"My assumption would be that those were legal services that were rendered directly for [Spears'] benefit and nobody else's. 'Dissolution of marriage' only means one thing, which is divorce," he explained in the podcast.

According to a screenshot of the accounting report shared by a fan on Twitter, two other payments were made to the same attorney that year, but both were redacted later. "It looks like they missed a redaction," Bertrand said about the "dissolution of marriage" payment.

Spears was married to her childhood friend Jason Alexander for 55 hours in January 2004 and to backup dancer Kevin Federline from October 2004 to July 2007. She shares two sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, with Federline.

The 39-year-old has been dating her personal trainer and actor Sam Asghari since late 2016.