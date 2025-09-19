Jesús Iván Mercado Cabrera, the 21-year-old Mexican top boxer known as 'Rafaguita', was found dead on 15 September beside the highway to the Gulf of Santa Clara in San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora in Mexico, close to the US border.

His body was wrapped in a blanket secured with tape as local authorities and search groups confirmed the identification, while an investigation is underway.

About Jesus Ivan Mercado Cabrera

Mercado Cabrera, also known as 'Rafaguita', hailed from Nogales in Sonora. Before his death, he moved to San Luis Rio Colorado in hopes of advancing his career.

While he was viewed as a boxing prodigy, the 21-year-old was working through a losing record. Mirror reported that he competed at bantamweight and had 17 professional fights, with outlets citing BoxRec listing seven wins, nine losses and one draw. He was viewed locally as a promising prospect despite a challenging recent run.

How Was He Found?

Jesús Ivan Mercado, a 21-year-old boxer from Nogales, was found this morning in San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora. He had arrived a few days ago to continue his training. pic.twitter.com/JJcaXWFKb5 — Cartel Watch (@CartelWatchNet) September 18, 2025

Mercado Cabrera's body was found following reports of a suspicious package situated near a road. It was confirmed to be him via distinctive tattoos on his body. His body was on the side of the road in a desert, wrapped in a blanket and tape. The area was south of the US border, between Sonora and Baja California.

Despite no signs of physical violence on his body, local media reports say that police haven't ruled out murder. Prior to this, Mercado Cabrera was reported missing.

His death was confirmed from a statement made by a group in San Luis Rio Colorado who were searching for him. 'The young man who was found dead has been identified by his relatives, who will begin the necessary procedures to give him a Christian and dignified burial. RIP Jesus Ivan Mercado Cabrera,' it read.

The group thanked everyone who took the time to react and share their words. 'Thanks to everyone, he will return to his loved ones. Thank you for being so supportive in sharing and showing empathy for the suffering of others,' the statement said.

No Official Cartel Link So Far

Mexican drug cartels are no strangers to brutality, more so when it comes to putting on a show for it. Instances include body parts in freezers or bodies hanging from bridges, with Mercado Cabrera's case being a possible addition to their methods.

Reports circulating on social media speculate about organised crime involvement. As of publication, no law enforcement bulletin has attributed the death to a cartel.

Some outlets noted no immediate signs of external trauma on the body pending autopsy and formal findings.

Any claim of cartel responsibility should be treated as unverified until prosecutors release the results, said officials investigating his death.

The Sonora state prosecutors are working towards updating his family on autopsy results, cause of death and suspects or motives.

A Grim Week for Boxing

Jesus Ivan Mercado Cabrera's death adds to a very tragic week for the sport. The news of his passing follows former world champion Ricky Hatton.

Hatton was found dead on Sunday morning at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester. Police set up a cordon around the property, with Greater Manchester Police saying there were no suspicious circumstances around his demise.

A family statement was issued via Ricky Hatton's Instagram on Wednesday. 'We are all distraught at the events of recent days,' it said. 'To all our knowledge, despite his well-documented struggles, Richard was in a good place,' it continued.

'He was excited for the future, his bag was packed and ready to go to Dubai to promote a comeback fight, and he was planning a celebration in Dubai, which his beloved girls Millie and Fearne were to be the centre of'.

Hatton died at 46 years old, known as one of the most prominent British boxers of all time. His nicknames included 'The Hitman' and 'The People's Champion'.

He established himself as a working-class hero who embodied the grit, moxy, and resilience of Manchester. His story will echo as a perpetual fight with spectacular highs and devastating lows.