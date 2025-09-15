As fans mourn the death of a British boxing icon whose career brought him global fame and riches, Ricky Hatton's life outside the ring was marked not only by the highest highs but lows as well. He went through struggles with addiction, mental health challenges, high-profile romances, yet left a lasting legacy.

A Boxing Record That Defined an Era

Ricky Hatton, affectionately nicknamed 'The Hitman', became one of Britain's most celebrated fighters and took the boxing world by storm. He turned professional in 1997 and went on to win 45 of his 48 bouts, capturing multiple world titles in the light-welterweight division and briefly stepping into the welterweight class. A few others have been able to replicate or match his success at this level. It was not just the UK. He gained fans worldwide especially after his fights with Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao. Those were two all time bouts.

Hatton's Struggles That Fans Might Not Know

While Hatton will be remembered for his victories in the ring, his private battles often became painfully visible to the public. He reportedly sought treatment for substance addiction, and admitted openly many times how he landed in that position.

Hatton according to reports, also revealed that he had attempted self harm which absolutely shocked his fans. His openness about mental health helped start more discussions about the pressures athletes and celebrities face.

Ricky Hatton's Net Worth Was Impressive

Yes, Hatton had his personal turmoil but, Hatton also amassed a considerable fortune during and after his big time career. Many reports suggest his net worth to be in the ballpark of £30 million and £35 million ($40–45 million), a figure mostly collected by blockbuster fights and promotional ventures. For instance his 2009 bout with Manny Pacquiao reportedly earned him £15 million alone, while his clash with Mayweather reportedly provided another significant cash out. Beyond boxing, he invested in property and got into several other businesses that established his reputation as both a fighter and a businessman.

Hatton's Personal Life Was Complex

Indeed he amassed a lot of wealth, but family life for Hatton was often complex. He was the father of three children. Campbell is his son, born with a former partner and then he had two more kids Millie and Fearne, both born during his long public relationship with Jennifer Dooley. He also had the joy of becoming a grandfather to Lyla, his first granddaughter.

But on the other end of the spectrum, his relationship with his parents, Carol and Ray, was strained as per reports. This was fuelled allegedly by public disagreements that included disputes over financial matters causing periods of breakdown of communication. However the final status of his relationship with his parents is not known.

A High Profile Romantic Life

Hatton's personal life was often under public scrutiny due to his relationships that were constantly covered by tabloids. His most recent romance was reportedly with actress Claire Sweeney. According to reports he apparently shared holidays and appearances with her before their split in late 2024. The pair remained on amicable terms in public, and Sweeney paid warm tributes to him after his tragic passing.

Before that, Hatton allegedly dated model Chelsea Claire, and he also had a long-term partnership with Jennifer Dooley, Other alleged but not fully confirmed relationships included Angela Blemmings, Marie Pollard and Emma Bowe.

Hatton's Final Chapter

In very unfortunate news recently, Hatton was found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, on 14 September 2025, at the young age of 46. At the time, the police confirmed that the circumstances are not being treated as suspicious, but the exact cause of death has not been disclosed publicly at the time of this writing. His death came as a shock as he was reportedly preparing for a comeback fight in Dubai later this year around December.

Hatton Left A Great Legacy

Though his story was marked by personal pain like that of many others, Ricky Hatton's legacy remains one of immense sporting achievement and human honesty that hopefully will inspire his fans. His son Campbell briefly followed in his footsteps before retiring from boxing at 24, just months before his father's death. Hatton's willingness to speak openly about his vulnerabilities from substance issues to mental health struggles ensured that his influence extended far beyond the boxing ring. He will be missed by his fans for all that he brought to the sport of boxing and beyond.