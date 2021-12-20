Atletico Madrid forward Luis Suarez is never happy to be sent back to bench, especially not when the victory is not yet sealed. He was not afraid to show his frustration at coach Diego Simeone as he was substituted out of the match in the 57th minute while the score was tied at 1-1 against Sevilla on Saturday evening.

For a player like Suarez, leaving the pitch before the hour mark is very early. However, Diego Simeone decided that he wanted to replace the former Barcelona star with Matheus Cunha in order to hopefully find the advantage.

Incidentally, another former Barcelona player, Ivan Rakitic, scored the opening goal for Sevilla. Felipe Monteiro scored the equaliser for Atletico, and Suarez was hoping to secure the winning goal. However, the manager had other ideas.

Read more Atletico Madrid players reportedly 'unwell' before facing Covid-stricken Real Madrid

As Suarez was walking back to the bench after seeing his number on the board, cameras followed him and caught him muttering to himself and saying, "Stupid piece of sh*t, always the same." According to Marca, when he finally reached the bench, he sat down with clear indignation as he threw away his socks and proceeded to cover his face.

Unfortunately for Simeone, his call did not bear fruit as Los Colchineros failed to find the back of the net again. To make things worse, they conceded a late goal by Lucas Ocampos, giving the hosts all three points from the fixture.

Suarez has reason to be frustrated not just from Saturday night's results. After storming to the La Liga title last season, Atletico are currently sitting all the way back in fifth place on the table. Not only that, it's a very distant climb to the top, with leaders Real Madrid already 14 points ahead.

Suarez had a stellar first season with Atletico, after a difficult and emotional exit from FC Barcelona. He made major contributions on their way to the 2020/21 title, but he has struggled to rediscover the same form this year. In the last 10 matches, Suarez has managed to find the back of the net only once. This may be one reason why he is becoming more visibly frustrated.

As we go deeper into the second half of the season, the title is becoming harder to defend. The defeat was made even worse by the fact that Sevilla is in second place just six points behind Real Madrid. It was a huge victory for the hosts, and a big blow for the defending champions who also lost the Madrid Derby last week.