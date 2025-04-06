In a dramatic twist to a story that initially garnered widespread sympathy, Virginia Giuffre's account of a school bus crash in Australia is now under fire, as witnesses and parents challenge the severity of the incident she described. Giuffre, 41, who is best known for her allegations against Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew, posted a harrowing image of herself on Instagram, claiming she had been hit by a bus carrying 29 children at 10km/h and was 'on her deathbed' following kidney failure.

Giuffre's dramatic account included a claim that she had been given only four days to live. 'I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time,' she wrote. While her words initially stirred compassion, her version of events has since unravelled amid eyewitness accounts, police findings and public doubt.

Veteran Bus Driver Dismisses 'Deathbed' Claims

The incident occurred on 24 March in Neergabby, a rural area north of Perth. According to veteran bus driver Ross Munns, the crash was barely more than a fender bender. He said he had been following a slow-moving Toyota Highlander, driven by Giuffre's carer Cheryl Sassela, for several kilometres. When the Highlander slowed to under 75 km/h and suddenly turned right, Munns attempted to overtake and clipped the car's tail light. His bus, which had a reinforced roo bar, was undamaged and none of the 29 schoolchildren on board were injured.

'The driver basically pulled out in front of me,' Munns told Daily Mail Australia. 'It wasn't a major crash.' He did not take photos of the damage at the time, as he saw no cause for concern. The drivers exchanged details and parted ways peacefully.

Munns was later baffled to learn that Giuffre had posted a black-and-blue photo of her face on Instagram, claiming severe injury. 'It's just all blown out of proportion, and I know what happened,' he said, adding that he never even saw Giuffre in the vehicle. 'If I hit that car at 110, they would be dead,' he remarked, reiterating that the crash could not have caused the extent of injuries she portrayed online.

Giuffre's Carer Speaks Out

Giuffre's driver and carer, 71-year-old Cheryl Sassela, confirmed the crash was minor and resulted only in cosmetic damage to her vehicle. Sassela, who helps manage Giuffre's £1 million ($1.3 million) rural estate, told Daily Mail Australia that she was not covering for anyone and that Giuffre would issue a formal statement soon.

In the days after the incident, Sassela was spotted tending to livestock, showing no signs of injury or distress. She echoed Munns' statement that the crash was negligible, further casting doubt on Giuffre's online post.

Parents Say Children Were Unfazed

Local mothers Emmie-Rose Wright and Hayley Miller, whose children were on the bus during the crash, also questioned Giuffre's account. Wright described the incident as a 'small crash' and said her child wasn't frightened or upset. 'They weren't worried or traumatised at all,' she added. 'They thought she [the car] had stopped in front of them unnecessarily.'

Both parents described Munns as a highly trusted driver with a spotless safety record and dismissed the suggestion that he would abandon someone injured at the scene. Miller went further, describing Giuffre's post as 'lies' and expressing concern for her well-being: 'I feel bad for her and hope she gets help,' she said. 'I do know [those injuries] are not from the bus incident.'

Giuffre Blames Health Crisis and Social Media 'Error'

Amid mounting backlash, Giuffre's team issued a statement attempting to clarify her alarming post. A spokesperson said she had been hospitalised due to complications from a pre-existing medical condition following the crash. The spokesperson also claimed her post, which implied imminent death, had been mistakenly shared on Instagram instead of a private Facebook page.

'She remains in serious condition while receiving medical care,' the representative stated. 'The police were called but were unavailable to attend the scene. The school bus driver, who had children on board, left the scene to report the crash later.'

According to IBTimes UK, Giuffre is believed to have checked into another hospital two days after the crash and continues to receive treatment.

Custody Battle and Personal Struggles in the Background

The controversy arrives amid Giuffre's personal challenges, including a widening rift with her estranged husband, Robert, and an ongoing custody battle over their children. Just ten days prior to the crash, Giuffre appeared in a Perth Magistrates Court over an alleged breach of a family violence restraining order. The couple separated recently after 22 years of marriage.

Days before the crash, Giuffre posted photos of her children on social media, expressing heartbreak over being kept apart from them and alleging they were being fed 'lies' about her.

While some interpret her recent statements as attention-seeking, others see a woman deeply distressed by personal and legal turmoil. Given her history of high-profile allegations and the weight of public expectation, her latest claims have been met with both scepticism and sympathy.

Whatever the truth, the full picture remains unclear. As the investigation continues and Giuffre's health status evolves, it is vital to approach her situation with both scrutiny and humanity.