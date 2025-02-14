Despite widespread criticism and a petition calling for her to be banned from owning pets, Katie Price has done it again—this time welcoming a 10-week-old cocker spaniel named Rookie into her home.

The 46-year-old former glamour model was pictured cuddling the adorable pup and appeared besotted. However, Rookie's arrival has sparked concern due to her history of pet-related tragedies.

Over the years, seven of Katie's animals—including five dogs, a horse, and a chameleon—have died in her care, often in unusual circumstances. As a result, Katie has faced intense backlash.

A New Puppy Amidst Controversy

Katie's new addition to the family comes just months after the tragic deaths of several pets, with her protection dog Blade being struck by a car in June 2024. This marked the latest in many accidents involving her animals, some of which have been criticised for her handling.

In the past, Katie has been reportedly accused of neglecting animals, losing interest in them quickly, or failing to provide proper care, which has resulted in the deaths of her beloved pets.

A History of Pet Tragedies

The list of Katie's pet misfortunes is extensive. Over the last six years, seven of her animals have tragically passed away under her care.

In 2017, her horse was killed in a traffic accident on the A24 after escaping its field; a year later, her German Shepherd Queenie was killed in a hit-and-run. Since then, Katie has been no stranger to animal loss. Her chameleon Marvin died after reportedly suffering from cold temperatures, and there was the heart-breaking incident when her daughter Princess's dog, Rolo, suffocated after getting trapped in an electric armchair.

But it doesn't end there. Katie has also faced controversy for rehoming pets after short periods of ownership, such as when she gave away her puppy, Tank.

PETA Slams Katie Over Pet Care Practices

The series of tragedies has not gone unnoticed by animal rights groups.

The leading animal justice group, PETA, has been especially outspoken in its criticism of Katie's pet care practices. After the news of Blade's death, the organisation sent an open letter to the star, offering £5,000 to sign a contract agreeing not to acquire more animals.

'Whatever you may offer as reasons for their suffering, relinquishment, or demise, the fact is that you are consistently harming these sensitive, sentient individuals,' Elisa Allen, Vice President of PETA, wrote in the letter. 'Things have gone horribly wrong with many of the animals under her supervision.'

In response to PETA's open letter, a representative of Katie told a media publication that she had asked PETA many times to speak with her directly, yet the animal rights body continues to play the narrative out in the media.

'If they want to have a direct conversation with Kate, they can get in touch. Isn't it a waste of charity money or have they got funds available to give out to celebrities, which should be going towards animals?' the representative added.

A Growing Petition

It's not just PETA that's been voicing concerns. According to reports, with over 30,000 signatures at the time of writing, a petition demanding Katie be prohibited from owning any additional pets has gathered steam. Additionally, several critics have pointed out the pattern of accidents and neglect, questioning whether it's responsible for Katie continuing to take in animals.

However, Katie has dismissed such calls, insisting that she has always intended to provide the best care for her pets. 'When people say I shouldn't have animals, it's circumstances that were out of my hands. It's no lack of me not looking after them or anything like that. I love animals, I love nurturing,' she told a news website in response to the criticism.

For now, Rookie seems to be settling in well with Katie, and she seems to be showering him with affection on her social media. Only time will tell if this new puppy will be the happy addition Katie hopes for or if history will repeat itself.