The bitter and long-standing feud between Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson and the disgraced music mogul Sean 'P Diddy' Combs has taken a bizarre, botanical turn, just days after the release of a bombshell documentary that has captivated the globe. In a move that has reignited the media frenzy surrounding the two hip-hop titans, 50 Cent has taken to social media to mock a floral arrangement he claims was sent by Combs — an allegation the imprisoned producer's team has dismissed as a 'joke in poor taste'.

Rivalry Rekindled as 50 Cent and Diddy Exchange Controversial Gestures

The latest flare-up in this decades-long rivalry occurred in the wake of the premiere of Sean Combs: The Reckoning. The explosive four-part series, which launched on Netflix on Dec. 2, chronicles the dramatic rise and precipitous fall of the Bad Boy Records founder. With 50 Cent serving as executive producer, the project was destined to be controversial, but the aftermath has spilled over from the screen into real-life theatrics.

On Dec. 5, following a performance at the 2nd Annual E11EVEN Golf Classic After Party in Miami, the 49-year-old rapper posted an image to Instagram that immediately set tongues wagging. The photo displayed a vibrant, if somewhat incongruous, bouquet featuring sunflowers, yellow roses, and orange daffodils. A card accompanying the arrangement explicitly bore 50 Cent's name and the address of club E11EVEN, where the 'Candy Shop' hitmaker had just performed.

Never one to mince words, Jackson captioned the image with characteristic bluntness: 'What kinda gay s--t is this Diddy send me flowers at club 11 LOL why all the four play get busy, you know I'm stupid.' He further antagonised his rival in the comments section, issuing a stark reminder of his roots: 'A warning, I'm 90s grimy. you don't warn me. LOL'.

However, the authenticity of the gesture has been fiercely contested. A representative for the 55-year-old mogul categorically denied the incident to the Irish Star, stating it 'never happened'. Another spokesperson told Complex that the embattled producer had no involvement, suggesting instead that 'Perhaps someone played a joke in poor taste'.

Legal Team Blasts Sean Combs: The Reckoning as a 'Hit Piece'

While the flower incident may appear trivial, it underscores the severe tensions surrounding the release of Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Diddy's legal team has launched a scathing offensive against the production, branding it a calculated character assassination and accusing Jackson of engaging in 'corporate retaliation'.

The animosity has escalated to formal legal threats, with Combs's camp firing off a cease-and-desist letter to Netflix. They have condemned the inclusion of specific clips showing the mogul in conversation with his attorney at a New York City hotel prior to his arrest in September 2024.

Juda Engelmayer, a spokesperson for Diddy, issued a furious statement regarding the series: 'Netflix's so-called "documentary" is a shameful hit piece. Today's GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release. As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work.'

Engelmayer further attacked the streaming giant's choice of personnel, noting: 'It is equally staggering that Netflix handed creative control to Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson – a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs.'

Netflix Defends Editorial Integrity of Sean Combs: The Reckoning

Despite the accusations of bias and theft, Netflix has remained steadfast in its defence of the project. The streaming service maintains that the documentary is a legitimate piece of journalism rather than a vehicle for a personal grudge.

A spokesperson for the platform told Deadline: 'The claims being made about Sean Combs: The Reckoning are false. The project has no ties to any past conversations between Sean Combs and Netflix. The footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest were legally obtained'.

Netflix further clarified the nature of 50 Cent's involvement, aiming to distance the editorial content from the rapper's personal feelings. 'This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution. Curtis Jackson is an executive producer but does not have creative control. No one was paid to participate,' the statement read.

As the public relations war rages on, the reality for Combs remains stark. The former head of Bad Boy Records is currently serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. He was handed the prison term in October after being found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution in July, though he was cleared of the more severe charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Even from behind bars, Diddy continues to face multiple civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and abuse, all of which he has vehemently disproved.