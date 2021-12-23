A woman from Twickenham in southwest London is left disgusted after finding a full chicken head in her takeout order of a hot wings meal from KFC.

The woman named Gabrielle shared her experience with KFC Feltham when she left a two-star rating at JustEast review. She said she found the head, with eyes and beak exposed, partly coated with crunchy batter and wrote, "Put me off the rest of my meal, urgh."

The experience happened early in December but has only recently gained traction online. A photo of the chicken head even made it to Twitter and to the Instagram account Takeawaytrauma, where others also shared their disbelief and disgust.

One wrote, "that's rank" and another chimed in, "I really wish I could go back in time by 2 minutes when I hadn't seen this." Others joked that it proves KFC serves real chicken while others said the diner should not eat meat if she cannot handle the sight of a dead animal in her food.

Meanwhile, KFC is "baffled" as to how the whole chicken head ended up in the customer's order of hot wings. A representative told The Sun Online, "We were genuinely surprised by this photo. Since Gabrielle got in touch, we've been looking into how it happened."

"Put simply, we serve real chicken - and we're proud of that - but this has clearly slipped through the strict processes and checks in place with our suppliers, partners, and teams, who freshly prepare everything in our restaurants," the spokesperson explained adding, "It's true that even the best-laid plans can on rare occasions go awry. And this is an incredibly rare one."

"It's one we've taken incredibly seriously - already putting further measures in place with our suppliers as well as retraining our teams to prevent it happening again."

As a consolation, KFC has reportedly reached out to Gabriella and offered her some freebies which she accepted. The establishment has also offered her and her family to the restaurant to "see how the preparation was done and be rest assured that no more chicken heads were going to turn up in her hot wings."