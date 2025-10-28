Residents of Jasper County, Mississippi, are on alert after a shocking highway incident left one potentially diseased monkey still at large.

The chaos began when a truck carrying dozens of rhesus monkeys used for research overturned on Interstate 59, scattering the primates across the roadside and sparking panic among local authorities and the community.

Officials have described the animals as 'aggressive' and warned the public not to approach them under any circumstances.

The escaped monkeys were reportedly linked to Tulane University's biomedical research programme and believed to be carrying contagious diseases—including hepatitis C, herpes, and COVID-19.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office noted in a social media post that the animals posed a health risk and required personnel wearing full protective gear to handle.

By Tuesday evening, the situation had grown grim: all but one of the escaped monkeys had been, in the department's words, 'destroyed'.

The frightening event unfolded on Tuesday afternoon when a truck transporting the monkeys from Tulane University in New Orleans overturned north of Heidelberg. Emergency responders rushed to secure the area as the animals fled into nearby woods.

'The monkeys are approximately 40lbs, they are aggressive to humans, and they require PPE [personal protective equipment] to handle,' wrote the sheriff's office. The post quickly drew hundreds of comments from concerned residents—some doubting the story's authenticity until officials directly replied, 'Unfortunately not.'

According to the sheriff's department, Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries joined local law enforcement on the scene. The search teams managed to locate most of the animals, leaving one elusive monkey still roaming the area as night fell. More details can be found on Fox.

Conflicting Statements From Tulane University

Soon after reports of the escape spread, Tulane University issued a statement clarifying its connection to the animals. The institution said the monkeys involved 'belong to another entity and are not infectious'.

Tulane added that its National Biomedical Research Centre merely provides non-human primates to other research organisations to help advance scientific discovery.

The university also confirmed that it was 'actively collaborating with local authorities' by sending a team of animal care specialists to assist with recovery efforts. Tulane declined to specify exactly how many monkeys had escaped, how many were killed, or how many remained secured.

Officials from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said an animal disposal company was also contacted to help safely remove carcasses and contaminated materials from the crash site, ensuring no biological hazards remained.

Further updates, they added, would be released to the public as the search continued. Coverage of this developing story can be followed on The Guardian.

Local Fear and Environmental Concerns Grow

For many residents, the ordeal has raised uncomfortable questions about laboratory transport safety and the risks tied to research animals travelling through populated areas.

While local authorities moved swiftly, uncertainty remains over whether contact between the escaped primates and the public occurred before containment.

Experts say rhesus monkeys can transmit several serious diseases to humans, particularly if bitten or scratched.

As a precaution, officials urged locals to call emergency services immediately if they spot the remaining animal. In a sharply worded appeal, the sheriff's office stated, 'Do not approach the monkeys if you see one. Call 911.'

The Aftermath: Fear, Questions, and Accountability

Though the majority of the monkeys have been destroyed, the community remains unsettled. Residents want answers about how such a dangerous cargo ended up crashing on a public road and whether protocols were followed correctly.

Bioethicists have also weighed in, noting that events like this reignite debates around animal testing and the oversight of mobile research operations. With one monkey still missing, the incident has become a flashpoint for discussions about transparency in scientific transport and the safety of surrounding communities.