Young Bleed, a well-known Baton Rouge rapper, is currently in critical condition and fighting for his life in the intensive care unit. It was reported that he was rushed to the hospital for a medical emergency over the weekend.

Fans and the hip-hop community were shocked to learn that the 49-year-old artist, whose real name is Glenn Clifton Jr., is now in the ICU - especially since he had just performed at the No Limit vs. Cash Money Verzuz Battle at the Complexcon a few days ago. TMZ reported that Master P, rapper and founder of the No Limit Records, confirmed that Young Bleed is battling in the hospital.

Prayers Pour In as Fans and Friends Rally Behind Young Bleed Amid Health Battle

As soon as news broke that Young Bleed was still in critical condition, fans rushed to social media to show their support. Prayers and heartfelt messages poured in, with many saying they are still in shock over what happened. Across platforms, people remembered how he helped put Baton Rouge on the hip-hop map, hailing him as a Southern rap icon.

Moreover, fellow rappers who once shared the stage with the 'The Day They Make Me Boss' artist also sent their prayers and well wishes. Colleagues from No Limit Records described Young Bleed as a 'quiet pioneer' whose smooth lyrical flow and streetwise storytelling left a lasting impact on 1990s rap music culture.

'He's Still Alive!' Young Bleed's Family Slams False Death Rumours

Not long after news broke that Young Bleed is battling to survive, rumours of his death started flooding social media, spreading like wildfire among fans. This prompted his sister, Tedra Johnson-Spears, to issue a statement, refuting the false reports.

She said her brother is alive and still being treated at a medical facility. She further pleaded with fans to stop writing those 'RIP' messages online and just wait for the family to post official updates.

'This will be my first and last post,' Tedra's post reads. 'We are receiving a tremendous amount of calls about my big brother Glenn, Tank, Young Bleed. If you have not called his mother personally, please do not post about him.'

She added, 'Our family asks that you respect our privacy and hold all calls and texts at this time.' Tedra then confirmed her sibling is still in the ICU. 'My brother is still with us, and we are praying for his full recovery. We just ask for privacy right now.'

What Happened to the Rapper? Cause of His Life-Threatening Condition

Family members revealed that Young Bleed's critical condition was caused by a brain aneurysm. They shared that the incident occurred on Saturday, October 25, the same day he performed at the No Limit–Cash Money Verzuz event in Las Vegas. As of now, no additional statements have been issued by the family regarding Young Bleed's medical status.

Meanwhile, Young Bleed gained national recognition in 1998 with his platinum-certified debut album titled My Balls and My Word which was released under Master P's No Limit Records. In the years that followed, he pursued an independent career, continuing to produce music and perform throughout the Southern United States.