Some young men who helped return Donald Trump to the White House are now stockpiling rice, beans, chickens and precious metals as they brace for what they fear is an economic collapse, saying their faith in his administration has evaporated.

Dallas Cruze, a former Trump supporter from Detroit, Michigan, told Bloomberg News that he earns $85,000 a year (about €78,000 and £64,000) yet expects to fall roughly $350 short (about €320 and £260) on his bills. 'I've checked out,' he said.

Cruze was among the younger male voters drawn to Trump in 2024 through the so-called 'manosphere', a network of male-focused podcasts and online personalities. The campaign invested heavily in that audience, with Trump appearing on their shows and Barron Trump credited with encouraging the outreach.

According to Bloomberg's reporting, some of those same voters are discussing a bleaker outlook. Cruze said he fears the country is heading towards violence as Americans grow more desperate.

'I don't see it going any other way besides violence,' he told Bloomberg. 'You have no idea how bad I want to be wrong.'

From Red Pill To Stockpiling

Many men in this online world once embraced the 'red pill', a term borrowed from The Matrix and used to suggest that feminism had rigged society and relationships against men.

The newer 'black pill' language has been described by think tank New America as a worldview in which some men believe they are destined for romantic and sexual rejection, regardless of effort or self-improvement.

Cruze's focus has shifted from dating politics to basic security. He suggested people befriend those stockpiling rice and beans, raising chickens and putting away gold and silver.

'Those are the people that are actually paying attention to what's actually happening,' he said.

These were voters who expected Trump to address affordability, low wages, high petrol prices and his pledge of 'no foreign wars'. Cruze said his final disillusionment came from what he saw as Republicans' reluctance to pursue those named in records connected to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Economic Warning Signs

Bloomberg reported that male-dominated sectors, including construction, manufacturing, mining, and transportation and warehousing, have been hit in the Trump economy.

US Bureau of Labor Statistics figures cited in the report show more than 700,000 women entered the workforce since Trump returned to office, compared with about 65,000 men. Healthcare, a predominantly female industry, continues to grow while those male-heavy sectors record weaker employment gains.

Analysts say that shift in job growth has potential political implications, particularly for young men who previously backed Trump.

Republican pollster Amanda Iovino said economic concerns are now a central issue for many of these voters, including whether they can afford college, rent and food.

Will Disillusioned Men Walk Away From Politics?

Republican pollster Amanda Iovino, co-founder of Pantheon Insight, said her firm has been tracking whether disaffected young men will vote again or withdraw from politics altogether.

'Does that mean that they are just not voting, so therefore they're not participating in anything election-related, which includes polls?' Iovino said. 'Or does that mean that they're just turning everything off yet still voting? I have a difficult time believing that they'll tune everything out and still go vote.'

Some former Trump supporters, including Cruze, say they are less likely to vote in future elections. He said he no longer believes voting will change much. 'You have no idea how bad I want to be wrong,' he said.