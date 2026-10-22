Economist Justin Wolfers has identified Americans' record dissatisfaction with Donald Trump's economic management as his 'prime suspect' behind persistently weak US consumer confidence, despite unemployment and inflation remaining considerably lower than during previous economic crises.

Writing in his Platypus Economics newsletter on Wednesday, 21 October 2026, the University of Michigan professor examined why Americans remain pessimistic about the economy despite comparatively stronger employment and inflation figures.

His analysis found that a statistical model based on unemployment and inflation estimated consumer sentiment at approximately 82 during summer 2026, compared with an actual reading of roughly 52.

Wolfers suggested that negative public assessments of the Trump administration's economic policies could help explain the 30-point difference.

Why Donald Trump's Economic Leadership Features in the Consumer Confidence Puzzle

Wolfers examined the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index, which stood at 51.7 in August 2026. The figure was identical to its May 1980 reading, despite significant differences in economic conditions.

In May 1980, US unemployment stood at 7.5 per cent, while annual inflation reached 14.4 per cent. By September 2026, the equivalent figures were 4.2 per cent and 3.7 per cent respectively, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

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The comparison highlights the difference between conventional economic indicators and public confidence. Although unemployment and inflation were considerably lower than in 1980, Americans expressed similarly negative views about their economic circumstances.

Wolfers developed a statistical model using decades of unemployment, inflation and consumer sentiment data. Based on those historical relationships, the model estimated that sentiment should have reached approximately 82 during summer 2026, rather than the roughly 52 recorded.

'That's a 30-point gap, and it's the mystery we have on our hands today,' he wrote.

Wolfers identified public dissatisfaction with government economic management as a possible explanation. His analysis focused on Americans' assessments of economic leadership rather than establishing that Trump's policies directly caused the decline in confidence.

The University of Michigan's subsequent figures showed further deterioration. Consumer sentiment fell from 51.7 in August to 48.1 in September before reaching a preliminary reading of 46.3 in October 2026.

Public Dissatisfaction With Trump's Economic Management Hits Record High

Wolfers examined a separate University of Michigan survey question asking Americans whether the government was doing a good or poor job managing economic policy. He calculated the difference between negative and positive responses to measure public dissatisfaction.

In late 2024, negative assessments exceeded positive responses by 14 percentage points. By May 2026, that margin had widened to 66 points, surpassing the previous record of 52 points recorded during the 2011 US debt ceiling crisis.

'That's the highest reading in the history of the question (by a lot),' Wolfers wrote.

The 66-point figure represents the difference between respondents giving negative and positive assessments. It does not mean that exactly 66 per cent of Americans disapproved of the government's economic management.

Wolfers then tested whether incorporating these assessments improved his statistical model. Using historical data only through October 2024, he examined how well the model could account for changes in consumer sentiment after the presidential election.

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Based solely on subsequent unemployment and inflation figures, the model estimated a decline of approximately two points. Consumer sentiment actually fell by 17 points, while incorporating later assessments of government economic policy produced an estimated decline of roughly 20 points.

'In economics, we don't call that a near miss,' he wrote. 'We call it nailing your forecast.'

However, the exercise was a retrospective test using economic developments and survey responses observed after October 2024. Although the model was trained on earlier data, its accuracy does not establish that dissatisfaction with the Trump administration directly caused the decline.

The relationship remains observational. Negative assessments of economic management and weakening consumer sentiment could both reflect wider concerns about household finances, prices and future economic conditions.

Wolfers Examines Political Bias, Survey Changes and Living Costs

Wolfers also considered whether political affiliation, general pessimism or changes in survey methods could explain the decline. His analysis found that independent voters had experienced a similar deterioration in their assessments of economic leadership and overall consumer sentiment.

He also examined the University of Michigan survey's transition from telephone interviews to online responses. Although online respondents tend to report more pessimistic views, Wolfers said the change occurred before the 2024 election and could not explain the subsequent decline on its own.

The economist acknowledged that elevated living costs remained another important explanation for weak consumer confidence. He argued that high prices could help explain persistent economic dissatisfaction across successive administrations, while negative assessments of economic leadership appeared particularly relevant to the more recent decline.

The University of Michigan's October survey separately highlighted concerns about high prices and borrowing costs, demonstrating that households continue to face economic pressures beyond those reflected in headline unemployment and inflation rates.

Wolfers maintained that his findings challenged the assumption that Americans were simply overlooking favourable economic statistics. Instead, he argued that their views about economic leadership were closely associated with expectations about the country's economic future.

'They're not misreading the economy,' he wrote. 'They're reading the people running it. And their verdict today is the harshest on record.'