Disney+ customers across the UK are threatening to walk away after the streaming giant confirmed yet another price increase.

The move has ignited a wave of anger among viewers, many of whom say they are fed up with soaring costs, poor communication, and the hassle of trying to cancel their accounts.

Disney+ Quietly Raises UK Prices Again

Disney confirmed that its Standard Annual plan will increase by £10 ($13.5), from £89.90 to £99.90 ($120 to $135), amounting to an 11% rise. The change comes into effect at the end of September, with customers urged to renew early to lock in current pricing before 29 September.

While Disney has only confirmed the increase for the annual plan, industry observers suggest that monthly and Premium subscriptions may also see a proportional rise.

That could mean the Standard monthly plan moving from £8.99 to £9.99 ($12 to $13.50) and the Premium tier rising from £12.99 to £14.99 ($17.5 to $20), although no official announcement has been made.

The company's messaging around the change has also attracted criticism. Many customers accuse Disney of implementing 'stealth' price hikes by making adjustments without issuing high-profile announcements, instead relying on renewal prompts and promotional emails.

Subscriber Anger Spills Onto Social Media

News of the increase has triggered a wave of cancellations across the UK. On platforms such as X, formerly Twitter, and Reddit, customers have shared screenshots of cancelled subscriptions, with the hashtag #CancelDisneyPlus trending among UK users.

Some subscribers reported that Disney's cancellation page became overloaded or unresponsive, making it difficult to complete the process, though this has not been independently confirmed. Others said they were forced to contact customer support directly after repeated failures online.

One user wrote: 'Disney's out of their mind if they think I'm gonna keep Disney+ after increasing prices AGAIN.'

These technical difficulties have further fuelled speculation that Disney is deliberately making cancellations less straightforward in order to reduce churn.

Wider Backlash Beyond Britain

The UK revolt comes as Disney faces separate criticism in the United States. There, a growing boycott of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN has been linked to the company's handling of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. The presenter was briefly suspended following a controversial monologue, which sparked accusations of censorship and political bias.

At the same time, Disney has announced another set of price rises in the US, with its ad-supported plan going up by $2 to $11.99 per month and its Premium ad-free plan climbing by $3 to $18.99 per month from 21 October.

The overlap of the Kimmel controversy and higher prices has given international attention to the issue, but UK users are largely focused on costs rather than politics.

Streaming Fatigue and Lock-In Tactics

The latest price hike comes at a time when many households are already struggling with cost-of-living pressures. Disney+ is not the only platform raising prices, with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ all making similar moves in recent years.

Disney has also encouraged users to 'lock in' their current rate by renewing before the end of September. Critics argue that this tactic pressures customers into early commitment to avoid paying more later.

In addition, repeated complaints about Disney's cancellation system have added to frustrations. Several users said they experienced delays or system crashes, while others suspected the company of creating additional barriers to discourage people from leaving.