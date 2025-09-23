Jimmy Kimmel is back on air. The late-night host will return to ABC tonight after Disney abruptly lifted his suspension, a dramatic U-turn that has reignited fierce debate over censorship, free speech and the political pressures weighing on US broadcasters.

All eyes now turn to whether Kimmel will tackle the controversy head on and how far he will go in addressing his past digs at MAGA and Donald Trump.

Disney Reverses Course Amid Outcry

Disney pulled the plug on Jimmy Kimmel Live last Wednesday after the comedian's monologue touched on the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, sparking outrage across the political spectrum. Kirk, a close Trump ally and the founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot while delivering a speech in Utah earlier this month.

The suspension triggered a backlash from both viewers and free speech advocates, accusing Disney of bowing to political pressure. By reinstating Kimmel, the network has escalated the stakes: his first monologue back is expected to be one of the most scrutinised of his career.

Censorship Row Escalates

In his monologue, Jimmy Kimmel accused conservatives of 'trying to score political points' from the tragedy, a line that set off a firestorm among Trump supporters and prompted the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to threaten action against ABC. Major station groups Nexstar and Sinclair quickly said they would pull the programme, intensifying the pressure on Disney.

By Friday, Disney announced it was suspending Jimmy Kimmel Live, calling the remarks 'ill-timed and insensitive'. The move unleashed an immediate backlash from Hollywood unions, journalists, civil liberties groups and even some Republican lawmakers, who warned the suspension risked setting a dangerous precedent for free speech in broadcasting.

Over the weekend, Disney executives, including CEO Bob Iger, held closed-door talks with Kimmel. By Monday, the company reversed course, confirming that the late-night show would return on Tuesday. Insiders stressed the decision was taken in Disney's own strategic interests, not under political or regulatory duress.

Free Speech Versus Political Power

The row over Kimmel's suspension quickly became a lightning rod in America's broader culture wars. While Trump and his allies praised Disney's initial move, critics denounced it as a surrender to government intimidation.

Brendan Carr, Trump's FCC chair, had hinted that ABC's licence could be in jeopardy. He also suggested that other programmes critical of the administration, including The View, might be subject to scrutiny.

Vice President JD Vance echoed that sentiment, urging broadcasters to 'respect the moment' by silencing voices deemed disrespectful to Kirk's memory.

But across the political spectrum, many saw this as a step too far. The Writers Guild of America described Disney's suspension as 'acts of corporate cowardice', while the American Civil Liberties Union said it threatened the foundations of democratic debate.

Democratic FCC commissioner Anna Gomez called Disney's reinstatement of Kimmel 'a sign of courage' against what she described as 'a blatant attempt to silence free speech'.

Protests also erupted outside Disney's offices in California, with demonstrators demanding the company resist political pressure. More than 400 Hollywood figures signed an open letter urging Kimmel's reinstatement, further amplifying the backlash.

What Viewers Can Expect

Kimmel's return now carries more weight than a typical late-night broadcast. His opening monologue is likely to be scrutinised by both allies and critics. Will he double down on his remarks, defend his right to speak freely, or adopt a more measured tone to ensure the show avoids further controversy?

Throughout his career, Kimmel has never shied away from tackling political issues, often taking sharp aim at Trump and his supporters. His suspension has only heightened expectations, with many predicting he will use the opportunity to frame the incident as part of a broader assault on media independence.