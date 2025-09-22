Jimmy Kimmel, one of the most recognisable faces in American late-night television, was suspended by Disney-owned ABC in September 2025 after a controversial monologue referencing conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The decision immediately sparked a wave of public backlash, with viewers cancelling their Disney+, Hulu and ESPN subscriptions and calling for a boycott. As the debate over free speech and corporate responsibility intensified, several Walt Disney-affiliated stars spoke out publicly in support of Kimmel.

Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension and Public Outcry

Kimmel's suspension was announced following complaints from political figures and scrutiny from the Federal Communications Commission. Critics argued the move amounted to censorship, while supporters of the suspension said it was necessary corporate discipline.

The fallout was immediate: hashtags such as #BoycottDisney trended across social media platforms, and fans reported cancelling subscriptions to Disney-owned streaming services.

The controversy placed Walt Disney at the centre of a heated cultural debate in the United States. The reaction was not limited to viewers. Prominent actors and creators associated with Walt Disney properties began voicing support for Kimmel, questioning the company's decision and urging his reinstatement.

Tatiana Maslany

Tatiana Maslany, the star of Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+, was among the first actors to show support. In an Instagram story, she urged her followers to cancel Disney+, Hulu and ESPN subscriptions. Her statement, widely circulated online, framed the suspension as an issue of artistic freedom.

Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo, who has played the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, also spoke out. In a post on Threads, Ruffalo warned Disney about the consequences of silencing a major voice in American entertainment. He made it clear that the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live! would alienate both audiences and talent.

'It's going to go down a lot further if they cancel his show. Disney does not want to be the ones that broke America,' the actor wrote.

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal, who leads the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, added his support. According to The Independent, Pascal joined Hollywood voices condemning the suspension. While he stopped short of calling for a boycott, his solidarity placed further pressure on Walt Disney, given his high-profile role in one of the company's flagship streaming series.

Jean Smart

Jean Smart, who previously voiced a character in Disney's Kim Possible, described herself as 'horrified' by the decision to suspend Kimmel. She told followers that 'what Jimmy said was free speech, not hate speech', highlighting concerns over the boundary between controversial humour and corporate censorship.

Amy Landecker

Amy Landecker, who voiced a character in Marvel's Doctor Strange, took her protest a step further by sharing a screenshot of her Disney+ cancellation page. The gesture, reported by several news outlets, was intended as a symbolic rejection of the company's handling of the incident.

Damon Lindelof

Damon Lindelof, co-creator of ABC's Lost, a Walt Disney Television production, released one of the strongest statements. In an Instagram post, he said he was 'shocked, saddened and infuriated' by the suspension and declared he could not 'in good conscience work for the company that imposed it'. His comments underscored wider industry unease about corporate influence on creative content.

Other Notable Voices

Other celebrities, including Wanda Sykes, Rosie O'Donnell, Cynthia Nixon and Ben Stiller, also criticised the suspension. While not all are directly linked to current Disney projects, their involvement amplified public scrutiny. Collectively, the responses from actors, producers and comedians highlighted a significant moment of dissent against Walt Disney's corporate decisions.