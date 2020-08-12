The classic American comedy "Three Men and a Baby" is being remade for Disney+ with Zac Efron as one of its leading stars. The remake will be produced by Gordon Gray.

The Hollywood Reporter confirms the news about Zac Efron's casting in the movie. While details of his character remain unknown, it is safe to assume that he will be playing the role of one of the three happy bachelors living in a New York City apartment.

Script for the remake has been written by Will Reichel. However, it remains unclear how the updated version of the story will play out. Meanwhile, the search for the other cast members and director continues. As directed by "The Way Back" producer Gray, the movie will appear as a part of Disney's live-action division running point.

"Three Men and a Baby" is a 1987 comedy film starring Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson in leading role of the three bachelors. Their life is upended with the unexpected arrival of the love child of one of them.

Directed by Leonard Nimoy, the movie was a Hollywood remake of 1985's French film "Trois hommes et un couffin." The movie was one of the biggest box office hits of that year and won 1988's People's Choice Award for Favorite Comedy Motion Picture.

It was followed up by a 1990 sequel "Three Men and a Little Lady" that brought together the three actors. There was also news of the second sequel "Three Men and a Bride" in 2010, but it never made it to the sets. The film inspired several versions of the movie in the Indian film industry.

Meanwhile, Efron's casting for the forthcoming installment marks the actor's come back to Disney. Fans will remember that Disney's "High School Musical" remains Efron's breakthrough roles in Hollywood. The actor's career reached a turning point with teen musical television film trio for which he played the role of Troy Bolton.

Later, he went on to become a bigger star with movies of different genres to his credit. For his latest project, he starred as serial killer Ted Bundy in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" that premiered on Sundance.