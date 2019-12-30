Zac Efron is back to his healthy self after he fell sick while filming his new documentary ironically titled "Killing Zac Efron" in Papa New Guinea. The actor had to be transported to Australia for treatment.

The "High School Musical" alum took to Instagram to update his fans about his health and to thank those who wished him well. He confirmed reports that he got sick in Papua New Guinea but clarified that he got better soon after.

"Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.," Efron wrote adding, "I'm home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!"

The actor shared the message along with a photo of himself with a group of people. The snap appeared to have been taken while he was in Papua New Guinea.

Friends soon commented on his post with messages of gratitude. They also shared their relief to know that he had a quick recovery.

According to Mail Online, Efron got sick after contracting a "form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection." He had to be flown with medical professionals to Brisbane, Australia on a "life or death flight." He was admitted to St Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Spring Hill "in a stable condition."

Dr Glenn McKay, Director of Medical Rescue that oversaw Efron's flight, did not disclose details about the actor's health during his hospitalisation. But he did confirm that they received a call for medical assistance on a US citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane.

The "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" star left the hospital after he received treatment for several days. He was "given the all clear" and flew back to the United States on Christmas Eve to be with his friends and family.

Efron reportedly flew to Papua New Guinea at the start of December to film his new documentary "Killing Zac Efron." It is a docuseries that will follow the actor as he goes "deep into the jungle of a remote, dangerous island." He was supposed to stay off-the-grid for 21 days and was equipped only with basic gear and a guide.