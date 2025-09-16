In the charged atmosphere of 2025 British politics, Elon Musk's explosive video-link rant at a far-right London rally on 13 September 2025 has deepened public loathing, with polls showing eight in ten Britons viewing the Tesla tycoon unfavourably amid calls for violence and parliamentary dissolution.

As Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer grapples with the fallout from Musk's 'violence is coming' warning and anti-Labour tirade, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey demands a blacklist on Tesla's government contracts, warning it rewards a billionaire 'sowing discord'.

Musk's Rally Outburst Fuels Fears of Violence

Elon Musk's appearance via video at Tommy Robinson's 'Unite The Kingdom' rally, drawing up to 150,000 anti-immigration protesters to Westminster on 13 September 2025, sparked immediate outrage with his stark declaration: 'Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die.'

He also demanded Parliament's dissolution and a snap election to oust Starmer's Labour government, framing uncontrolled migration as the 'destruction of Britain'. The event turned violent, injuring 26 Metropolitan Police officers, four seriously, amplifying fears of Musk's words fuelling unrest.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood branded the comments 'abhorrent', insisting, 'Whether you're a hostile state or a hostile billionaire, no one gets to mess with British democracy.'

Public Opinion: Britain's Growing Hatred of Musk

Britons' disdain for Elon Musk has intensified throughout 2025, with YouGov's March survey finding 80% hold unfavourable views, up from 71% in January after his child grooming gangs row. An Ipsos poll from 10-13 January 2025 showed 63% unfavourable opinions, rising among younger demographics despite some Reform UK support.

By August 2024's riots—echoed in September's clashes—64% viewed him negatively versus 17% positively, per YouGov, blaming X's role in spreading hate. This sentiment ties to Musk's pattern of interference, from January's 'tyrannical' jabs at Starmer to endorsing far-right figures like Robinson, whom 61% of Britons view unfavourably.

A Sky News poll in January 2025 revealed half the public sees Musk's rants as negatively impacting politics.

Half the public think Elon Musk is having a negative impact on British politics following his rants on X about Labour and Sir Keir Starmer, according to a new survey



— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 12, 2025

X user @LBC posted on 21 January 2025: 'With 70% of Brits 'hostile' towards Elon Musk, Professor Andrew Blick sends a warning to parties on the right who are 'too aligned' with Trump,' linking to a video analysis.

'This could play to Starmer's advantage.'



With 70% of Brits 'hostile' towards Elon Musk, Professor Andrew Blick sends a warning to parties on the right who are 'too aligned' with Trump. pic.twitter.com/OWs31oYhyy — LBC (@LBC) January 21, 2025

Germans share similar disapproval, with 69% deeming his interventions unacceptable, per YouGov.

Calls to Hit Musk Where It Hurts: Tesla Deals

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey penned letters on 15 September 2025 to Starmer, Tory chief Kemi Badenoch, and Reform's Nigel Farage, urging unified condemnation and a Tesla contract ban, stating, 'We must make clear that no individual, however wealthy or powerful, can get away with using their platform to inflame tensions and incite violence.'

A Lib Dem source added, 'We need to hit him in the pocket where it hurts,' targeting potential deals like Tesla's energy supply licences or EV fleet procurement worth £500 million ($680.71 million).

Starmer's spokesman rebuffed sanctions on 15 September 2025, prioritising dialogue, but pressure mounts as MPs return from recess, balancing net-zero goals against ethical red lines. With Musk retorting 'You are a craven coward' to Davey on X, the row underscores how his antics risk alienating Britain from US tech giants.