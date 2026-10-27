A British woman has urged dog owners to throw away rope toys after her five-year-old Cane Corso died following an intestinal blockage linked to a £12 tug toy bought on Amazon. Antonia Speariett, 31, from Coppull, Lancashire, said her dog, King Cane, swallowed rope fibres that became trapped in his digestive system, leading to fatal complications despite emergency veterinary treatment.

King Cane died in October despite emergency veterinary treatment, which Speariett said revealed rope materials lodged in his stomach and intestines. Speaking to the BBC on Monday, Speariett warned other owners about the potential dangers of rope toys, saying, 'If you are a dog owner who has rope dog toys – throw them out. It is not worth it.'

How King Cane Died

Speariett bought the multicoloured Sharlovy rope toy in November 2025. It was advertised for aggressive chewers, and she said favourable reviews had reassured her about the purchase.

On 7 October, Cane stopped eating after playing tug-of-war, although he continued drinking water. When he refused food again the following day, Speariett and her partner, Ryan Roocroft, took him to a veterinary practice in Chorley.

According to Speariett's account, emergency surgery revealed that rope material had lodged in Cane's stomach and extended into his intestines. 'It had anchored in his stomach and was in his intestines – wrapped around like cheese wire,' she said. She recalled being told that the rope had interrupted blood flow, leaving sections of his intestines black and dark purple.

Veterinary staff told the couple the damage was too extensive to save him. Cane died in the early hours of 9 October, aged five. She said Cane had been part of the family since puppyhood and was usually playful, affectionate and energetic.

Amazon's Response

An Amazon spokesperson told the BBC, 'We were very sorry to hear about this. We are in touch with the customer.'

Speariett has asked whether the product's design, instructions and safety warnings were adequate. The Lancashire Post reported that she and Roocroft faced veterinary and associated costs of about £4,000 and established a GoFundMe appeal to help pay them and bring Cane's ashes home.

She has also launched a petition calling for stronger dog toy safety rules, clearer warnings and a system for reporting suspected injuries. Her petition asks online marketplaces and sellers to investigate credible safety complaints and consider removing or recalling dangerous products.

No regulatory finding establishing a defect in this particular toy was identified in the reporting.

Potential Risks of Rope Toys

The veterinary charity PDSA warns that swallowed objects can obstruct a dog's gut, causing pain, loss of appetite and potentially fatal complications. It advises owners to contact a vet immediately if they suspect their pet has swallowed something harmful.

Symptoms can also include vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and lethargy. Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine explains that string-like materials can be particularly dangerous because they may damage or perforate the intestines as they move through the digestive tract.

Speariett described Cane as her 'protector' and said she wanted his death to prevent similar losses. Her warning to owners is to check what their dogs chew and seek veterinary help promptly if they become unwell.