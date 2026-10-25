Britain has just over 1,000 days to strengthen its defences and prepare for the possibility of war, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has warned, citing the growing military capabilities of potential adversaries.

Writing in The Telegraph, Streeting said hostile powers could develop the military strength and economic capacity to threaten the UK by 2030. He described preparing Britain to 'fight and win' alongside its allies as his defining priority.

His warning comes amid concerns about Russia's military activities and hybrid warfare, as well as renewed scrutiny of Britain's defence capabilities, military recruitment and civilian preparedness.

Britain Faces a Narrowing Window to Strengthen Its Defences

Streeting argued that the threat to Britain stemmed not from a new willingness among adversaries to cause harm, but from their growing capacity to do so.

He said the government must strengthen the country's military capabilities to deter potential aggressors. However, he added that Britain must also be prepared to fight if deterrence fails.

Streeting stressed that preparing for the worst was essential to preventing conflict and that Britain's ability to respond would depend partly on close cooperation with its allies.

His warning does not mean that war is inevitable or that an attack on Britain is certain by 2030. Rather, it highlights the timeframe he believes the country has to improve its readiness.

'Be Ready' Campaign Urges Households to Prepare

The warning follows the launch of the government's Be Ready campaign on 22 October 2026, which encourages households across the UK to prepare for emergencies and temporary disruptions to essential services.

The official guidance recommends having supplies to last three days, including drinking water, non-perishable food, essential medicines, a torch, spare batteries and a battery-powered or wind-up radio.

The advice is intended to help households cope with a range of emergencies, including severe weather and disruptions to power, water and communications. It is not limited to the prospect of military conflict.

The initiative also highlights the importance of community support and planning ahead, helping people manage disruptions while emergency services prioritise those most in need.

Although the campaign does not signal that war is imminent, it reinforces the importance of preparing for emergencies before they occur.

Former Army Chief Warns of Growing Risks

General Sir Patrick Sanders, the former Chief of the General Staff, has also called for Britain to strengthen its national resilience.

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2025, Sanders warned that the international security environment had become as dangerous as it was during the Cold War, if not more so.

He argued that Britain needed to act within the following five years to improve its resilience, expressing concern about the country's ability to recover from attacks and protect its civilian population.

Sanders also stressed that the public needed to recognise that serious security incidents could occur in the UK, rather than assuming they would remain confined to conflicts overseas.

His remarks reinforce concerns that national preparedness must extend beyond the armed forces to include civilian infrastructure, emergency planning and the ability to recover from major disruptions.

Defence Spending and Recruitment Under Scrutiny

Streeting criticised the previous Conservative government, arguing that it had left Britain with its smallest army since the Napoleonic Wars, missed recruitment targets and overseen declining morale.

These claims form part of his criticism of the previous administration's defence record.

He also said the current government was delivering the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War. Streeting expressed confidence that the UK would meet its NATO spending commitments.

However, he acknowledged that higher defence investment would involve difficult choices and trade-offs in public spending. He said the Ministry of Defence had a responsibility to ensure that public money was used effectively.

The debate highlights the challenge facing the government as it seeks to strengthen military capabilities while balancing competing demands on public finances.

Why Britain's Readiness Matters

The warning about a potential threat by 2030 extends beyond the armed forces. Protecting critical infrastructure, strengthening cooperation with NATO allies and improving emergency planning will all be important to national security.

Britain must also prepare for hybrid threats, including cyberattacks, sabotage and disinformation, which can disrupt essential services and undermine national security without conventional military action.