UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said he would like Britain to rejoin the European Union during his lifetime, while ruling out pursuing membership during the current Parliament.

His comments follow calls for an evidence-based debate on restoring freedom of movement, prompting questions about whether closer ties with the EU could feature in Labour's next general election manifesto.

Downing Street said the Government had not chosen a long-term direction for the UK's relationship with the bloc, stressing that Burnham was 'not leaning either way' on the options available.

Burnham Rules Out Immediate EU Return

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain on Monday, 26 October, Burnham said he would honour Labour's existing manifesto commitments.

'I'm not proposing any changes in this Parliament. I'm not going to move away from the red lines that were in the Labour manifesto,' he said.

He also dismissed the prospect of an early general election, saying: 'There is no election coming anytime soon.'

Labour's 2024 manifesto ruled out returning to the EU single market, the customs union or freedom of movement. Burnham has not announced a formal policy to reverse those commitments at the next election.

Freedom of Movement Debate Reopens

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Burnham called for a 'very factual, quite evidence-based debate' about freedom of movement, acknowledging the 'very significant challenges associated with it'.

Asked whether the UK could restore freedom of movement without holding a referendum, he said no, insisting he had not proposed such a move.

'I will never move ahead of the British public when it comes to Brexit,' he said.

Restoring freedom of movement would represent a significant change to the UK's post-Brexit immigration arrangements, allowing eligible EU citizens to live and work in Britain under agreed terms.

Burnham also said he could not imagine recommending that the UK join the Schengen border-free area or replace the pound with the euro.

UK-EU Summit Scheduled for November

Burnham is due to meet European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a UK-EU summit in Brussels on 20 November 2026.

The talks are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in areas such as security, migration, energy and trade.

For now, Burnham has ruled out proposing changes to the UK's relationship with the EU during the current Parliament. Although he has said he would like Britain to rejoin the bloc during his lifetime, he has not committed to putting EU membership in Labour's next general election manifesto.

Downing Street says the Government has not settled on a long-term direction and that the British public will ultimately decide.