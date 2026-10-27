Henry Nowak's family has welcomed an independent review into the 18-year-old student's murder, describing it as a significant moment in their fight for justice.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced the review on 26 October 2026, appointing former Lord Chancellor Alex Chalk KC to lead it. The first phase is expected to report by March 2027.

Family Seeks Answers After Southampton Stabbing

Nowak was fatally stabbed in Southampton on 3 December 2025 by Vickrum Digwa, who falsely claimed that Nowak had racially abused him. A jury convicted Digwa of murder on 28 May 2026, and he was sentenced to life imprisonment on 1 June 2026, with a minimum term of 21 years.

The case attracted widespread scrutiny after police body-worn camera footage showed officers handcuffing Nowak while he lay critically injured, raising questions about the police response.

In a statement, the family said: 'We hope this review, alongside the ongoing investigations and inquest, will finally uncover the full truth and deliver the accountability and meaningful change we have fought so hard for.'

They added: 'Our experience of the criminal justice system has been deeply disappointing, and we are determined that no other family should have to endure what we have.'

Review to Examine Missed Opportunities

Mahmood told the House of Commons that the review would examine what authorities knew about Digwa in the five years before the murder and whether opportunities to intervene had been missed.

'We must get to the truth of what happened before, during and after that awful night, and we must do everything in our power to ensure that no family suffers the same fate,' she said.

According to the Home Office, the first phase will examine information held by police, health services, local authorities, educational institutions, employers and relevant faith organisations about Digwa's behaviour, including concerns about weapons possession and violent or threatening conduct.

It will also assess how criminal justice agencies treated and supported Nowak's family following his death.

Second Phase to Examine Police Conduct

The second phase will follow the Independent Office for Police Conduct's (IOPC) investigation into the circumstances surrounding Nowak's death. It will examine the IOPC's actions and, if necessary, those of the police.

The IOPC investigation includes scrutiny of the use of handcuffs, the first aid provided and decisions made by officers at the scene.

In his sentencing remarks, Judge William Mousley KC cited the pathologist's evidence concerning Nowak's fatal injuries and concluded that he would not have survived, however quickly he received medical treatment. This finding does not determine whether the police response was appropriate, which remains a matter for the relevant investigations.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch also welcomed the review, saying: 'There must be proper accountability for those who failed Henry and his family.'

The first phase is expected to report by March 2027, while the timing and scope of the second phase will depend on the outcome of the IOPC investigation.

Nowak's family hopes the review will provide answers and identify changes to how public authorities respond to warnings about violence and support families seeking justice.