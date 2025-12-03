A moment intended to project absolute military authority devolved into farce during Donald Trump's latest cabinet gathering, as a glaring error on a name placard stole the spotlight from the administration's national security agenda. While the president and his cabinet sought to project strength, the solemnity of the occasion was undercut by a humiliating typo sitting directly in front of the man in charge of the armed forces.

Pete Hegseth Trolled Over 'Nazi Connection' and Placard Blunder

Pete Hegseth, the 45-year-old former Fox News host turned defence secretary, found his boasting about American military might overshadowed by the sign on his desk, which read 'SSecretary of War'. While Hegseth praised the 79-year-old president, the internet immediately zeroed in on the double 'S' as more than just a proofreading failure.

Critics and online trolls were quick to draw a line between the typo and the lingering accusations of fascism that have dogged the second Trump administration. The blunder provided fresh ammunition for those who have long scrutinised Hegseth's background, specifically the 'Deus Vult' and Jerusalem Cross tattoos inked across his chest — imagery that has been co-opted by some white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups.

'Who does Nazi the SSymbolism here?' wrote one user on X, emphasizing the letters 'SS' appearing prominently before the secretary's title. Another user shared an image of SS Bolts, noting that the typo bore an uncomfortable resemblance to the symbol derived from the Schutzstaffel of Nazi Germany, a hate symbol categorised by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The mockery was not limited to anonymous accounts. California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom joined the fray, posting on X, 'What does the 'SS' stand for? Interesting'.

Others suggested the error was a deliberate 'dog whistle' to the administration's far-right base. 'It's signalling his base, with plausible cover,' one commenter speculated. 'Whoops, it's a typo. You did Na-zi that, did you? Wink wink'.

Beyond the dark political comparisons, the error fuelled jokes regarding Pete Hegseth's alleged lack of professionalism and past rumours regarding his drinking habits. Political commentator Keith Olbermann seized the opportunity to bash the Secretary, quipping, 'SSECRETARY OF WAR. The extra 'S' is for SCOTCH'!

Pete Hegseth Under Fire for Alleged War Crimes and Lethal Airstrikes

While the placard provided fodder for social media, a much darker scandal is engulfing the defence secretary's tenure. The typographical embarrassment arrives as Pete Hegseth faces intense scrutiny regarding his aggressive military commands, specifically involving lethal strikes on fishing vessels in international waters.

The controversy stems from a Sept. 2 incident in the Caribbean, where Pete Hegseth ordered a second airstrike on a Venezuelan fishing boat suspected of drug trafficking. Reports indicate that after an initial hit, two survivors were spotted clinging to the wreckage. Rather than ordering a rescue, Hegseth reportedly instructed U.S. service members to 'kill everybody' with a follow-up attack. This directive resulted in the deaths of 11 people, including the survivors from the first blast — an act that politicians and international critics have branded a war crime.

Despite the gravity of these accusations, Pete Hegseth doubled down on his strategy during Tuesday's cabinet meeting, framing the strikes as a necessary measure against 'narco terrorists'.

'Uh, as I've said and I'll say again, we've only just begun striking narco boats and putting narco terrorists at the bottom of the ocean because they've been poisoning the American people,' Hegseth stated vehemently, seated beside President Trump. He contrasted his approach with the previous administration, claiming, 'Joe Biden tried to approach it with kid gloves and allowed them to come across the border'.

Hegseth continued his defence, insisting that the ruthless campaign was a direct mandate from the president to dismantle cartels.

'Cartels take over community. 20 million people, hundreds of thousands of Americans poisoned. And President Trump said, 'No, we're taking the glove off. We're taking the fight to these designated terror organisations'. And that's exactly what we're doing. So, we're stopping the drugs. We're striking the boats. We're defeating narco terrorists'.