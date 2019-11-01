Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recently released ITV documentary has evoked a response from many. And now, the President of the US Donald Trump also has a thing or two to say about it. In his recent interview, he shared his thoughts and it appears he made a dig at the Duchess of Sussex.

According to NY Post, Donald Trump expressed his thoughts in an interview on Nigel Farage's radio talk show on LBC. Initially, Trump showed some sympathy towards Meghan Markle who has reportedly been struggling with intense media scrutiny of the British press. He said he "can understand" the plight of the new mum, however, he feels that she is taking the coverage "very, very personally."

"I've been watching her interviews and I've seen it and she has been taking it very personally," Trump said in the interview. "I guess you have to be a little bit different than that, but she's take it very, very personally and I can understand it but I don't know her," he added.

The US president added about his meeting with Prince Harry during a state visit to the UK in June. He had plenty of praises to say about the whole family. He described the 35-year-old prince as a "great young man" and called Queen Elizabeth II "an incredible woman." He said the "whole family is terrific."

Trump's comments come days after the release of the documentary "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey," documenting the royal couple's recent tour to the African continent. The film has dominated headlines for days together, for various reasons.

During her face-to-face interview with host Tom Bradby, Meghan nearly broke down in tears while talking about media's treatment towards the family-of-three. She complained about aggressive public scrutiny and the struggle of living a life in the public eye.

The documentary went on-air days after the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex declared war against British tabloids taking legal action against two publications for using the 38-year-old former actress's private letter to her father.