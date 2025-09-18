Princess Kate captured attention at a lavish state banquet held at Windsor Castle on 17 September 2025, as US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the UK. The event marked a significant moment during the Trumps' state visit, with the Princess of Wales making a striking appearance and receiving warm remarks from the American president.

The State Banquet: Why Was Donald Trump at Windsor?

President Trump and First Lady Melania were invited to the state dinner at Windsor Castle as part of their official visit to the United Kingdom. These ceremonial occasions are designed to reinforce the enduring alliance between the UK and the US, celebrating shared cultural, economic, and political ties.

State visits typically include a series of official engagements, including meetings with the monarch, senior government officials, and dignitaries. The state banquet served as a gathering point for guests with diplomatic, cultural, or economic links to the US, hosted under the auspices of the British crown.

Preparation for the banquet began six months in advance. King Charles III and Queen Camilla personally reviewed every detail of the event, continuing a tradition of royal oversight dating back generations.

Catherine's Stunning Appearance at Windsor Castle

Princess Kate arrived wearing a shimmering full-length gold gown designed by Phillipa Lepley. The gown featured a silk crepe base beneath a hand-embroidered gold Chantilly lace evening coat, which added texture and elegance to the look. Notably, she wore the famed Lover's Knot tiara, once owned by Princess Diana, along with the Royal Family Order and a blue sash indicating her status as a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.

Her hair, freshly coloured in a bronde shade, was styled in soft waves beneath the tiara. She complemented her ensemble with delicate drop earrings. The tiara itself, crafted by royal jewellers Garrard in 1914, is famously heavy—Princess Diana once remarked it caused headaches—but remains a cherished symbol of royal heritage. Prince William attended in the Windsor Uniform, adorned with medals representing his roles within several chivalric orders.

Trump's Tribute to Catherine's Health and Style

During his speech, President Trump praised Princess Kate, describing her as 'so radiant, so healthy, and so beautiful.' He expressed it was 'a great honour' to see her at the event. His remarks were particularly poignant given Catherine's recent health battle; she is currently in remission from an undisclosed form of cancer and has been gradually returning to public life.

Earlier that day, Princess Kate greeted the American couple in an elegant maroon Emilia Wickstead dress, paired with a £2,330 Jane Taylor hat and a burgundy Chanel bag she has carried on multiple occasions. The ensemble was completed with a diamond and emerald feather brooch, once belonging to Princess Diana.

Public Reaction and Media Coverage

Comments on the Royal Family's YouTube livestream reflected widespread admiration for Princess Kate's grace and composure. Viewers described her as 'amazing' and 'the most elegant,' with some calling her 'perfection' and likening her to a queen already. Prince William was also praised for his choice of partner, while King Charles was commended for his statesmanship.

A spokesperson for the Trumps stated the couple was 'thrilled' that Catherine would be 'front and centre' during the visit. Her participation in several events was confirmed only shortly beforehand, due to her ongoing recovery.