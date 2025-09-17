President Donald Trump's historic second state visit to Britain kicked off with fresh controversy after he opted for a firm handshake rather than the traditional bow when greeting King Charles III at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The 79-year-old US president and First Lady Melania Trump arrived by Marine One at Windsor Castle just after noon, where Prince William and Princess Catherine welcomed them before meeting the King and Queen Camilla. Video footage captured Trump extending his hand to Charles whilst placing his other hand on the monarch's arm – a gesture that immediately sparked debate about whether he'd breached centuries-old royal protocol.

Former Big Brother contestant turned TV commentator Narinder Kaur posted on X: 'Oh god... he's walking in front of the King, like Charles doesn't even exist or matter!'

Her post quickly went viral, garnering thousands of reactions as observers dissected every moment of the carefully choreographed welcome ceremony. Kaur's post was tagged with a community note, which confirms that it's widely common for guest country leaders to take point. The note also added a reference where the Royal Guard was inspected with President Emmanuel Macron.

What Royal Protocol Actually Says About Greetings

Despite widespread assumptions about rigid royal rules, the Royal Family's official website makes clear that 'there are no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family.'

The guidance states that whilst many people choose to observe traditional forms – a neck bow for men and a small curtsy for women – others prefer to shake hands.

Royal historian Robert Hardman notes this flexibility reflects modern monarchy. 'The late Queen was remarkably relaxed about protocol,' he explains. 'She understood that forcing foreign leaders into uncomfortable gestures served no diplomatic purpose.'

This isn't Trump's first handshake-only greeting with British royalty. During his 2019 state visit, he similarly chose not to bow to Queen Elizabeth II, instead offering what observers described as his trademark firm handshake. At the time, Buckingham Palace confirmed no protocol had been breached.

Walking Ahead: Protocol or Faux Pas?

The most contentious moment came during the inspection of the Guard of Honour, where Trump was filmed walking several paces ahead of King Charles whilst chatting to a foot guard. Critics rushed to condemn this as disrespectful, but royal sources told Newsweek it's actually standard protocol for visiting heads of state to take the lead during military inspections.

Video footage shows Charles appearing to gesture Trump forward, contradicting claims he'd rudely pushed ahead. Community notes on X later clarified that French President Emmanuel Macron followed identical choreography during his state visit, with the monarch inviting him to lead the inspection.

Grant Harrold, Charles's former butler, told reporters: 'People misunderstand these moments. The King often directs guests where to stand or walk. What looks like a breach to viewers is usually following the sovereign's lead.'

Notably, Trump departed from US protocol during Wednesday's royal reception. This took place after the group was escorted by carriage by the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

Military bands from the Royal Marines, Army, and Royal Air Force played both the British and US national anthems. As the US anthem was being played, Trump performed a military salute.

As per 36 U.S. Code § 301, only individuals in uniform, service members, or veterans are supposed to salute. The code also states 'all other persons present should face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over the heart'.

The Trump Touch: Breaking Etiquette or Building Rapport?

Trump's tactile greeting style extended beyond the King. Upon meeting Prince William, he not only shook hands but also briefly touched the Prince of Wales's arm. UK tabloids immediately flagged this as another protocol breach, though William appeared entirely unfazed.

Debrett's etiquette guide confirms that whilst touching royals beyond a handshake isn't forbidden, it's generally discouraged. However, William himself has shown a relaxed attitude toward formality. During a 2023 engagement, he joked about someone 'pinching his bottom' during a group photo, suggesting he's unlikely to have minded Trump's brief arm pat.

Melania Trump also chose handshakes over curtsies when greeting both couples. She wore a sophisticated grey Dior suit with a striking purple hat that partially obscured her eyes – a sartorial choice some interpreted as maintaining diplomatic distance, whilst others saw it as simple elegance.

Historic Second Visit Amid Protests

Trump becomes the first US president to receive two state visits from British monarchs, having been hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in 2019. This unprecedented honour comes despite thousands of protesters marching through London opposing his visit.

The Stop Trump Coalition organised demonstrations in Parliament Square, with activists projecting images onto Windsor Castle walls before police made arrests. Yet inside the castle, ceremonial traditions continued: a 41-gun salute, inspection of 1,300 military personnel, and a carriage procession through the estate grounds.

Wednesday evening's state banquet in St George's Hall saw 160 guests dining at the famous Waterloo Table, which takes five days to set with over 4,000 pieces of 200-year-old silver. Both Trump and Charles delivered speeches, with the King reportedly using the occasion to discuss climate change – a topic close to his heart despite Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

Trump's visit to the UK will also see a Thursday meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Meanwhile, Melania will join Princess Catherine for their first joint engagement.

The pair will be visiting Frogmore Gardens in Windsor, joining UK Chief Scout Dwayne Fields. Members of the Scouts' Squirrels programme will also be included as they explore nature.

Whether Trump's informal approach represents refreshing directness or diplomatic discourtesy remains a topic of hot debate.

What's certain is that his interactions with British royalty continue generating headlines that overshadow the substantive diplomatic discussions his visit was meant to foster.