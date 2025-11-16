Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but for many American families, the holiday feast may come with a much higher price tag this year. Experts warn that tariffs imposed under Donald Trump's administration are contributing to rising grocery costs, affecting everything from the centrepiece turkey to side dishes and packaged desserts.

With inflation already straining household budgets, the added burden of tariffs could turn what is usually a festive celebration into a financial headache for shoppers. The impact is already being felt at the store. According to a recent analysis, turkey prices have surged nearly 40% compared to last year, beef roasts are up about 18%, and the cost of side dishes and produce increased by almost 5%.

'After a period of cooling inflation, food price increases have begun to accelerate again in recent months,' David L Ortega, food economist and Noel W Stuckman Chair in Food Economics and Policy at Michigan State University, said in a post on MSU Today. 'Today, grocery or 'food-at-home' prices are 2.7% higher than a year ago and remain more than 25% higher than five years ago.'

How Tariffs Are Making Your Holiday Meal More Expensive

Economists said the increases are not just the result of general inflation or supply-chain issues, but they are directly linked to tariffs on imported goods, packaging materials, and ingredients. Households hoping to keep Thanksgiving costs low might have to rethink their shopping and meal choices this year. To enjoy a full holiday feast while staying on budget, people need to plan meals carefully and shop strategically.

In any case, most shoppers are already seeing the impact: a standard turkey dinner for just £7.59 ($10) has become significantly more expensive due to Trump's tariffs, combined with inflation and rising labour costs. Moreover, while some major retailers might still offer deals on holiday feast staples, most items are less likely to be discounted, making budgeting more challenging.

Canned vegetables, frozen pies, and packaged desserts are harder hit since they rely on imported or tariffed materials. Even everyday items like butter and beans are increasing in price, making holiday meals costlier.

'The tariffs in place since the spring have probably had a modest impact on processing and packaging costs via higher steel and aluminium prices,' Prof Ricky Volpe of California Polytechnic State University's agribusiness department, told Straight Arrow News. 'That's most likely why we've seen prices increase in recent months for categories like most frozen foods, canned fruits and vegetables, and butter (which relies on a lot of aluminium to package).'

Tips to Manage Thanksgiving Holiday Budget

Rising costs due to Trump's tariffs do not have to ruin Thanksgiving—shoppers can still plan a complete and festive holiday meal by taking these practical steps: Cook meals from scratch and avoid the pre-packaged convenience foods. Second, opt for fresh produce and drop the canned goods. Third, go for store-brand products as they are usually 20% to 30% cheaper than other brands without sacrificing quality.

Lastly, make sure to shop early. Keep in mind that prices of turkey and other festive food items can spike in last-minute shopping. By planning carefully and shopping wisely, households can have a traditional Thanksgiving feast without breaking the budget.