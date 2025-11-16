Meghan Markle is once again making headlines, not for royal revelations or podcast ventures, but for what insiders describe as a strategic shift in her career. After several Netflix projects that underperformed and a reportedly reduced contract, the Duchess of Sussex is said to be exploring new alliances that could alter her path in Hollywood or provide her fresh opportunities.

With her Netflix shows receiving mixed reviews and her and Prince Harry's original deal reportedly revised, observers believe Meghan may be re-evaluating where her long-term media prospects truly lie. Moreover, her recent appearances at high-profile events, particularly those hosted by notable industry personages, suggest she may be positioning herself to make a major move later.

Rumours of Meghan Shifting from Netflix to Amazon

Rumours abound that Meghan is looking for new partnerships to restart her career in Hollywood or expand her business. This time, she seems focused not on Netflix but on Amazon and its founder, Jeff Bezos. Insiders say she has been strategically building connections with the billionaire, sparking questions about whether she plans to move her creative projects and business ventures to Amazon's entertainment platform.

Meghan's public appearances have amplified the rumours. In fact, she was recently spotted at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party hosted at Bezos's Beverly Hills estate. While there, insiders shared the former 'Suits' actress was in 'professional networking mode.'

People who attended the event say Meghan made an effort to connect with influential figures, including the Amazon chief, leading many to believe her presence was strategic rather than social. For someone looking to grow her media career, these connections could be a smart move toward new opportunities.

'The Sussexes have been the subject of much chatter this week,' a source from Disney told The Mail on Sunday. 'People find it curious that Meghan seems to be professionally wooing Jeff Bezos but to be brutally frank, who can blame her?'

The source continued, 'He has all the money in the world and is one of the few people who can afford to bankroll any future projects of hers.'

Another insider from Hollywood's biggest talent agency, William Morris Endeavor (WME) seems to confirm the speculations of Meghan 'wooing' Bezos by stating, 'The duchess is a smart businesswoman and very much in control of her career and where she sees it going. 'Of course, people are talking about her connection to Jeff Bezos and the fact she's chosen to star in an Amazon film. She is a canny businesswoman. Underestimate her at your peril.'

Meghan's Next Move: What Can She Gain from Jeff Bezos' Partnership

Once Meghan Markle secures a deal with Jeff Bezos, a world of opportunities could open up. A return to acting through Amazon's entertainment network could mark a bold new direction for her career and deepen her connection to Amazon's global reach.

Beyond film and streaming, Amazon operates one of the world's largest retail networks. This can be a big advantage for Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever. If the rumours prove true, forging a relationship with Bezos could provide her with both creative projects and business opportunities on a scale that can't be matched anywhere else.

Netflix Deal on Shaky Ground

So, is Meghan Markle really leaving Netflix for another platform? While the 'Harry & Meghan' documentary was a huge hit, their follow-up projects didn't reach the same level of success. Insiders say the Sussexes' scaled-back Netflix deal—originally reported at £76 million ($100 million)—reflects the streaming giant's push to cut costs and focus on content that performs better.

With the reported revision of their contract, Netflix might not have to produce all of Meghan and Harry's projects. Because of this, the couple could consider moving to another company, like Amazon, that can bring their shows to life.