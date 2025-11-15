Elon Musk recently made headlines when he warned that the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS could pose a catastrophic threat if it were ever to collide with Earth. Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience, Musk suggested that the comet has the potential to cause devastation on a scale that could wipe out an entire continent.

While his comments have fueled public speculation, experts insist there is no immediate danger. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has confirmed that the comet's trajectory is well-tracked and does not intersect with Earth's orbit. 'The Comet 3I/ATLAS poses no threat to Earth and will remain far away, coming only about as close as the orbit of Mars,' the space agency said.

Musk Dismisses Alien Spaceship Speculation But Still Warns of Danger

Despite the reassurance, Musk still warns about the possibility of an impact. He stressed the uncertainty surrounding interstellar objects like 3I/ATLAS, which is particularly intriguing as it originates outside the solar system and is believed to contain unusual materials such as high levels of nickel.

During the podcast, Rogan brought up the abnormal amount of nickel on the 3I/ATLAS, implying that the high quantity of the metallic element could be an indication that the 'comet' is actually an alien mothership. In response, he noted that while the comet may have a lot of nickel, such a trait is not necessarily extraterrestrial. He said that asteroids and comets are typically made of nickel, thus debunking the idea that the Interstellar visitor is a spacecraft.

'No, there are definitely comets and asteroids which are primarily made of nickel,' Musk told Rogan. 'So the places where you mine nickel on Earth are actually where there was an asteroid or comet that hit Earth that was nickel-rich.'

At any rate, despite dismissing the alien spacecraft theory, he acknowledged the remote possibility by saying, 'It could be aliens, I don't know.' Musk also told Rogan that if he ever came across concrete evidence of extraterrestrial life, he would return to the show and reveal it publicly.

Musk's Alarming Impact Scenario — This Could Happen to Earth

The 54-year-old SpaceX CEO also described what could happen if 3I/ATLAS ever hit the Earth. He said that given its size and body component, an impact could 'obliterate a continent' and 'probably kill most of human life.' Then again, he clarified that this is just a 'what if' scenario.

'Nickel-rich deposits are from impacts,' he explained. 'You definitely didn't want to be there at the time because anything would have been obliterated. But that's where the sources of nickel and cobalt are these days.'

While NASA says 3I/ATLAS poses no danger to Earth, experts agree it still needs constant monitoring. Musk's speculative comments about a potential impact highlight why ongoing scientific observation and global collaboration in space research matter. And whether this interstellar visitor is natural or something else entirely, continued exploration is essential to uncover the truth.