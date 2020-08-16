US president Donald Trump's younger brother Robert Trump died at the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Centre in Manhattan on Saturday. The news was confirmed by the president himself.

Robert Trump, 71, was suffering from an undisclosed illness. Earlier, in June, he was hospitalised in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai hospital in New York for more than a week. Trump's brother's death comes few weeks before the president was set to give his acceptance speech to the Republican National Convention.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace," Trump, 74, said in a statement obtained by People.

According to Times, Robert had suffered bleeding in the brain after a fall, However, a cause of death had not been made public.

Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 16, 2020

Just a day before on Friday, Trump visited his younger brother in New York City. Before the visit, he told reporters, "I have a wonderful brother. We've had a great relationship for a long time, from day one. And he's in the hospital right now, and hopefully he'll be alright, but he is pretty – he's having a bad time," he concluded.

Robert Trump was an incredible man - strong, kind and loyal to the core. Anyone who encountered him felt his warmth immediately. He will be deeply missed by our entire family. Why advertise with us August 16, 2020

Robert was a former top executive at the Trump Organization, and one of four other siblings to the president, including the late Fred Trump, Jr. He was residing quietly in Long Island in the recent years. He was in the news recently when he filed a lawsuit against his niece Mary Trump.

Robert was married to Blaine Trump for 25 years. But they divorced in 2008.

Apart from the president Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump paid tributes to their uncle.