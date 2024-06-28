Lauriel Arkeah was tired of the 9-5 grind. Growing up in poverty and surrounded by violence, she had never known a life without struggle. As an adult, she found herself working to live and living to work, constantly burnt out and struggling to make ends meet. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Lauriel decided that things had to change.

Fast forward four years, and Lauriel has transformed her life by becoming a virtual assistant. An online assistant performs administrative tasks for organisations or clients remotely, typically from a home office. These tasks can range from managing email accounts and scheduling calls to managing calendars and making travel arrangements.

The Appeal of Virtual Assistance

In her new role, Lauriel enjoys the flexibility to work from home or while travelling, the freedom to choose her clients, and a consistent monthly income of around $10,000. Lauriel is part of a growing number of burnt-out workers who have left the traditional 9-5 grind for the world of virtual assistance.

The role of a virtual assistant is becoming increasingly popular as technology develops. The global virtual assistant services market was valued at $4.12 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4 per cent from 2021 to 2028. By 2028, the number of virtual assistants worldwide will reach 8.4 million, demonstrating the increasing demand and opportunities for virtual assistants.

Market Growth Drivers

Technological advancements do not solely drive the growth of virtual assistant services. New markets and regions, particularly in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, contribute to this growth. The demand for virtual assistant services in these regions is increasing due to rapid economic development, the growing penetration of Internet and smartphone users, rising awareness and acceptance of virtual assistants, and the availability of low-cost and skilled labour.

The prevalence of remote and hybrid work has also coincided with the growing demand for virtual assistants. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work was rare, with only about five per cent of workdays being fully remote in 2018. However, as offices closed in March and April 2020, approximately 60 per cent of paid days became fully remote by May 2020. Virtual assistants, who perform tasks remotely rather than commuting to a physical location, are now more in demand than ever.

Path to Becoming a Virtual Assistant

So, how do you qualify to become a virtual assistant? Here are six steps to help you get started on your journey to earning up to $10,000 per month, working flexibly and remotely:

1. Identify Your Specialisation

Determining which type of virtual assistant you want to become is essential before starting. Virtual assistants can be self-employed or work in agencies, and you need to define which services you wish to offer. You can choose to focus on a specific field or offer multiple services. Examples of services virtual assistants may provide include digital marketing, accounting, and project management.

2. Study and Gain Certification

The next step is to take a course to help you gain a virtual assistant certification. Some colleges offer short courses on virtual assisting with certificates upon completion. Ensure the national licensing board reviews the course and that the syllabus meets your needs. Alternatively, you can take online courses, which are often self-paced and sometimes accessible.

It is also possible to become a virtual assistant without formal qualifications or experience. Some tasks, such as proofreading, have no specific educational requirements, and you can learn on the job.

3. Obtain Necessary Licenses

While virtual assisting has no specific licensure requirements, some assistant jobs and employers may require you to be licensed. For example, if you plan to become a virtual assistant in real estate, you might need a licence from the provincial or national licensing board after completing an accredited course.

4. Develop Relevant Skills

A virtual assistant needs diverse skills and a consistent commitment to being flexible. Essential skills include word processing, data entry, oral communication, and writing.

5. Find Job Opportunities

Lauriel Arkeah emphasises the importance of building a solid network and establishing relationships with potential clients. "I've found success through networking events and making my presence known in my niche by constantly showing love to all wedding creatives," she says. Receiving testimonials and referrals, as well as showcasing client wins, are effective ways to attract high-paying clients. You can also search for job opportunities on websites such as Indeed or through recruitment agencies.

6. Apply for Jobs

After identifying job opportunities, submit your resume, ensuring it highlights your relevant skills and experience. Be confident during the application process and be open to feedback from recruiters. You can also create an online profile to market your services.