Drake was firmly shut down by Pinkchyu when she was repeatedly asked whether they had hooked up after the pair appeared to hit it off during a viral dating contest in August 2026.

The content creator, whose real name is Lin Lamar, reportedly told reporters that she and the rapper did not sleep together after filming, despite Drake choosing her as the winner of the '20 Women vs. Drake' dating show.

The unlikely pairing became one of the internet's favourite talking points after Drake selected Pinkchyu as his 'wife' during the NELK-hosted dating segment. He appeared particularly taken with the goth-styled creator, even barking on command during their interaction.

Reports and clips from the broadcast confirm that Pinkchyu ultimately emerged as Drake's winner. That was the on-camera version of events. What happened afterwards appears to have been rather less dramatic.

Drake and Pinkchyu Had Good Conversations

The revelation came when Pinkchyu was asked by reporters whether she had slept with Drake following the contest. Her response was emphatic. She reportedly answered 'no' five times before explaining that the two had simply shared several conversations at a post-show gathering.

'We just had a lot of good conversations ... it's overwhelming because I'm just really happy,' she said.

Drake, Pinkchyu and several of the other participants reportedly attended a gathering after filming ended. According to reports, Pinkchyu remained coy about whether she and Drake planned to meet again, although she suggested there had been a genuine connection of sorts.

The contest was streamed on Kick and featured about 20 women, many of them online creators, competing for Drake's attention. The final three were Pinkchyu, adult-film star Lena The Plug and model Jordyn Lucas.

Drake ultimately named Pinkchyu his 'wife' and promised to buy her a gift of her choice. She chose a house for her mother. During the broadcast, Drake agreed to the request, while subsequent reports claimed he intended to honour that promise.

There was no confirmed timetable for the purchase at the time of reporting, but the pledge added another surreal layer to a dating show that already involved large cash prizes, extravagant gifts and viral role-play.

Lena The Plug reportedly received $25,000 (£18,600) and a trip to New Zealand, while Lucas received $25,000 (£18,600) and a Birkin bag.

Pinkchyu Says Drake Was Her Degrassi Memory

heir conversations were apparently helped by the fact that Pinkchyu did not approach Drake as a conventional superfan. She said she knew some of his biggest songs, but mainly remembered him from Degrassi: The Next Generation, the teen drama in which he played Jimmy Brooks.

'You know what's crazy? When me and him, like, talked and stuff, I said, 'You know what's funny, is I just remember you from Degrassi.' And I know like some of his popular songs and stuff, but that's where I knew him, was watching Degrassi,' she told reporters.

She added that she had grown up playing guitar and violin and had performed in bands, describing herself and Drake as 'complete opposites.' It offered a relatively ordinary explanation for why the two appeared to connect during an otherwise deliberately over-the-top dating show. Beneath the spectacle, the two apparently found something to discuss precisely because they did not share the same musical frame of reference.

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Whether that amounts to romance is another matter. Pinkchyu has said she is single and open to finding a partner, but her schedule does not leave much room for one.

She wrote on Instagram, 'Been alone long enough, feel like I want to try and open my heart again.'

According to reports, she explained, 'I don't have time. I think I'm very business-orientated, very career-focused. Before this, I started doing social media, and I think it's just hard for me to find somebody. And I just... if it happens, it happens. I have my cats. I love my cats.'

For now, there is no public confirmation that Drake and Pinkchyu are pursuing a relationship after the show. Pinkchyu has gained considerable attention from the appearance, while Drake's promise to buy her mother a house remains one of the segment's biggest talking points.

As for the romantic prize, Pinkchyu's comments suggest there was conversation and chemistry, but no post-show hookup, and apparently no rush to turn the viral pairing into anything more.