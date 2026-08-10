Drake's dating history has never exactly screamed goth romance. The Toronto rapper has been linked to Rihanna, Serena Williams, Jennifer Lopez and other famous women, but a new viral video has offered fans a rather different glimpse of his apparent taste.

In a clip from a 20v1 dating show, the 39-year-old rapper finds himself flirting with Lin Lamar, a pale, dark-haired woman dressed almost entirely in black. She asks Drake whether he is into a little silly roleplay, and he happily admits that he is.

The exchange quickly takes an unexpected turn.

Drake tells Lamar that he is particularly receptive to being given commands. 'You can look me dead in my eyes — if you say do it, I would,' he tells her.

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Lamar then decides to find out just how serious he is. She asks Drake whether he would bark for her.

He does.

Drake barks on command and even lets out a small whimper, creating the kind of bizarre celebrity moment that was always going to get people talking.

Drake's Barking Goes Viral

The clip quickly attracted attention online, with some viewers amused and others baffled that one of the world's biggest rappers was happily performing tricks for a woman on camera.

One critic mocked Drake for still behaving this way as he approaches 40, writing: 'Still gooned out while approaching 40. Meanwhile most rappers his age have families.'

Not everyone saw the moment as embarrassing, however. Another viewer found the exchange surprisingly relatable, calling it 'the most relatable thing he's done all year' and adding: 'we all do this.'

That may be the internet's most generous interpretation, but Drake certainly committed to the bit.

Drake Has A Thing For Goth Women

Back in September 2025, Drake admitted that he had a crush on WWE superstar Rhea Ripley, who is known for her darker, alternative aesthetic.

Speaking to Bobbi Althoff, Drake described Ripley as his 'muse' and appeared to relish the contrast between their public personas.

'She's a wrestler, she's like my muse,' Drake said. 'But she's... I'm the opposite of everything that she likes.'

At the time, the admission seemed like another celebrity crush from a rapper whose romantic life has frequently been discussed online.

Now, after the Lin Lamar video, fans have another reason to wonder whether Drake might have a preference for women with an alternative edge.

Two viral moments hardly prove Drake has a definitive 'type', but they have certainly given the internet plenty to work with.

Who Is Lin Lamar?

Lamar is the woman at the centre of Drake's latest viral moment, appearing alongside him in the 20v1 dating-show format.

Her dark aesthetic and playful approach created a striking contrast with Drake, particularly once the conversation turned to roleplay and commands.

Rather than simply flirt with her, Drake appeared happy to play along with the increasingly absurd exchange. That willingness to commit is arguably what turned a standard dating-show interaction into a viral clip.

It is also a reminder of why celebrity dating videos can work so well online. A polished interview can reveal very little, while a few seconds of an unexpected interaction can generate days of discussion.

In Drake's case, the internet got a rapper barking for a goth woman.

That is probably enough material for several news cycles.

Will Drake Ever Settle Down?

Whether Drake will eventually settle down remains anyone's guess.

The rapper suggested as far back as 2010 that finding the right person could even change his relationship with music. Speaking to i-D Magazine, he said he did not know whether he would still be making rap music once he entered a serious relationship.

'I think that when I find that person and when it's established that we're going to enter a serious relationship, I don't even know if I will still be making rap music,' he said.

That prediction has not exactly come true. More than a decade later, Drake remains firmly entrenched in the music business, while his romantic life continues to generate plenty of speculation.

For now, his latest dating-show appearance has given the internet something considerably stranger to discuss.

Whether Drake was genuinely embracing the roleplay or simply committing to the joke, the result was the same: he barked, he whimpered, the internet noticed, and Drake's apparent goth-girl era may have officially begun.