Drake got down on all fours, figuratively at least, and barked like a dog on live television for a goth internet personality, before pledging to buy her mother a house. The moment unfolded during a roughly three-hour Kick livestream on Saturday, 8 August 2026, hosted to mark the ninth anniversary of Stake, the online crypto gambling platform that has sponsored the rapper's broadcasts for years. The stream featured a 20-versus-1 speed-dating segment, a seven-figure giveaway and a string of pointed remarks aimed at rival artists, but it was Drake's exchange with streamer Pinkchyu that dominated social media within hours of the broadcast ending.

How a Role-Play Request Turned Into a Viral Bark

Midway through the dating segment, hosted by Nelk Boys member Kyle Forgeard, Drake sat across from Pinkchyu, a streamer known for her goth aesthetic, who asked him whether he was open to 'silly' role play. He told her that he would do anything she asked, prompting her to instruct him to bark.

Drake obliged, letting out repeated barks, 'Arf, arf, arf', with a grin, in a clip first circulated on X by user @scubaryan_ before spreading across TikTok and other platforms within hours. The exchange quickly became one of the most-replayed moments from the broadcast, with fans overlaying the sound of Drake's barking onto other songs, including a remix set to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us', a track from the pair's long-running public feud.

The moment was not entirely out of character for the rapper. During a 2025 interview with podcaster Bobbi Althoff, Drake said his ideal partner would be goth-styled and heavily tattooed, remarks that resurfaced online as commentators drew a connection between that interview and Saturday's stream.

Drake instantly folded and started barking after this goth baddie told him to 😭 pic.twitter.com/3tYs2kihXz — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) August 9, 2026

Drake Names Pinkchyu His Wife and Offers a House

At the end of the dating segment, Drake was asked to choose a favourite among the finalists, who included Pinkchyu, adult-film performer Lena the Plug and influencer Jordyn Lucas. He selected Pinkchyu, referring to her as his 'wife' for the night, and told her he would buy her anything she wanted.

Visibly stunned, Pinkchyu asked whether he would instead buy a house for her mother. 'Oh yeah, I'd love to,' Drake replied, according to footage of the exchange. Online commentators noted the approximate value of a £400,000 house, though neither Drake nor his team has confirmed a figure or timeline for the purchase.

Her reaction, visibly emotional on camera, was widely shared and became one of the broadcast's most replayed clips, alongside the barking exchange. Pinkchyu has built a following as a Twitch personality over the past year and was previously involved in a public dispute with fellow streamer Tectone that drew significant online attention.

Drake says he’ll buy a house for the mother of a goth girl he met during a 10 vs. 1 dating show pic.twitter.com/gLwLOjQzDN — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 9, 2026

A Broadcast Built on Big Gestures and Bigger Headlines

The Pinkchyu segment was one of several high-value gestures Drake made during the stream. Jordyn Lucas received a Birkin bag and £19,800 ($25,000), while Lena the Plug was given £19,800 ($25,000) and an all-expenses-paid trip. Stake had promoted the broadcast in advance with more than £790,000 ($1 million) in advertised cash and prizes, including a £39,600 ($50,000) grand prize for one viewer.

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The stream carried its own separate controversy after footage showed Lena the Plug removing her wedding ring following an on-camera hug with Drake. The moment drew scrutiny on social media, with commentators noting the gesture given her marriage to podcaster Adam22.

Drake also used the broadcast to address ongoing tension with Jay-Z, referencing subpoenas tied to Roc Nation, according to reports from the broadcast itself. He warned rivals that his 'pen isn't dry', comments that added another chapter to his long-running public disputes within hip-hop. The Pinkchyu moment, however, proved the most shareable, distilling a chaotic three-hour broadcast into a single wholesome clip: a global superstar barking on command, then quietly pledging to change a stranger's mother's life.