In a surprising turn of events, Drake found himself completely blindsided during a recent broadcast when adult film star Lily Phillips crashed a live event to announce her intention to 'rebrand as Drake's wife.'

The unexpected interaction unfolded during a special three-hour streaming event on Kick hosted by the multi-platinum artist in partnership with cryptocurrency gambling platform Stake.

Designed to celebrate the platform's ninth anniversary with over $1 million in cash and prizes, the broadcast quickly descended into internet chaos.

Central to the night's entertainment was a viral 20-versus-1 speed-dating segment, co-hosted with Kyle Forgeard of the NELK Boys, where the rapper engaged in rapid-fire banter to select contestants for playful titles.

Amid a lineup featuring notable online figures like Lena The Plug and influencer Jordyn Lucas, Phillips' blunt introduction instantly hijacked the spotlight and sent social media algorithms into a frenzy.

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Drake, having released three albums simultaneously in May this year, started a livestream on Kick for gambling company Stake, a cryptocurrency platform that the rapper had been partners with since 2022.

The livestream was put together for Stake's 9th anniversary, which featured the rapper engaging in conversation with several women while dropping warnings to his music competitors.

The stream consisted of a dating show, where he went into brisk conversations with 20 women to choose 3 of them to be his 'wife, pipe, and bestie'.

The Awkward On-Stream Encounter and Past Connections

Phillips wasted zero time letting the Grammy-winning artist know her intentions, stepping up to the microphone with a provocative self-introduction that visibly startled the host.

Phillips introduced herself there as 'a super sl*t'. Drake then complimented her tan, to which she replied with a strange comment about 'trying to get to your colour'.

'I don't know if we're allowed to say that,' the rapper replied, clearly a little lost. Phillips then elaborated that she was an 'OnlyFans girl' before quickly being directed off-camera.

Despite that past separation, Phillips flirted openly on camera before exiting the table, leaving viewers and chat moderators stunned by the audacity of her 'wife' rebranding campaign.

What Was Lily Phillips Doing on Drake's Stream?

Despite Drake's confusion on-stream, this wasn't the first time he had met the OnlyFans star. Sometime during 2025, Drake and Phillips had met through mutual friends and started going out with each other, and the rapper even sent her VIP tickets for his July 2025 Birmingham, UK show.

According to reports, he also booked out an Italian restaurant so he could wine and dine with her. However, the relationship between the two came to an abrupt end once Drake found out about her risqué endeavours.

'As he became more aware of the content Lily had put out online, especially some of the more extreme and provocative stunts, he grew increasingly uneasy,' a source said, adding 'He was genuinely repelled by parts of it and felt it clashed with his own values, his public image and the sort of lifestyle he wants for himself.'

Despite this, it seemed that the breakup between the two wasn't heated or emotionally charged. 'There was no big argument or showdown,' the source continued. 'He simply came to the conclusion that they were heading in completely different directions, both in their personal lives and professionally'.

These reports make Phillip's appearance even more surprising, especially when considering that Drake didn't seem to recognise her.

Their following date turned materialistic after Drake opted to have a 'normal conversation' with her instead of asking about her childhood. Drake told her she had two pools after she asked if he had any at home.

'I'd love to play in it some time,' she said before walking out shortly afterward. Drake was in the middle of calling her 'really sweet' when she left the table. 'I was going to give you a snog for some reason,' she said after getting up.

Drake later chose 3 other women who were brought on as his 'wife, pipe, and bestie'. The one who he chose as his wife had him barking on camera in a viral clip, and she even called him a 'good boy'.

What Drake Did After the Stream

The vibes from Phillips' awkward introduction seemed to fizzle out off-camera, as Drake had posted pictures of having shots with her and fellow creator Lena The Plug after the stream.

Whether they are still legitimately on good terms with each other is anyone's guess. It doesn't seem that Lily's claims about being Drake's wife were serious at all.

Phillips has a boyfriend now, who set a boundary with her to not kiss other guys. This made Phillip's earlier comment about 'snogging' Drake even more brutal. It doesn't look like either party is doing any 'rebranding' any time soon.

Beyond the dating games, the Toronto superstar used the multi-million-dollar platform to address his music industry rivals, issuing subtle warnings to competing rappers about upcoming releases and legal speculation.

While Lily Phillips' grand plans to become Mrs Graham ultimately fizzled out amid her own relationship boundaries offline, the broadcast successfully dominated digital feeds worldwide.