Pinkchyu, the goth-styled streamer Drake barked for during a viral Kick dating-show segment, is Lin Lamar, an online creator whose work spans gaming, art, music and roleplay. The 8 August exchange pushed her to a wider celebrity-news audience after the rapper followed her request during the livestream.

The video gained traction because it echoed Drake's previously stated attraction to a 'goth baddie' while delivering a short, shareable exchange. Pinkchyu asked whether he was interested in roleplay, told him to bark and replied 'Good boy' after he did, before he selected her as his 'wife' in the final round.

Is that Pinkychu!?

Drake's my favorite rapper again. LMFAO https://t.co/jD9yv2Aon1 — Iyo (@Iyokuu) August 9, 2026

Pinkchyu's Online Persona Before Drake

Pinkchyu was not introduced to the stream as an unknown date but as a creator with an online identity of her own. Before appearing alongside Drake, she had built a following through gaming, art, music, roleplay and goth-inspired cosplay content.

That background was reflected in the look she brought to the dating-show segment, where she appeared in pale make-up, a black dress and a spiked choker. After the livestream, Pinkchyu referred to herself online as the 'goth baddie' from the show.

Inside Drake's 20-v-1 Kick Stream

The encounter came during a '20-v-1' feature on Drake's Kick broadcast, held to mark Stake's ninth anniversary. Nelk Boys member Kyle Forgeard hosted the dating-show segment, which placed the rapper opposite a larger group of contestants.

Drake told Pinkchyu, 'You can look me dead in my eyes and if you say do anything, I would,' before she asked him to bark. He made several barking sounds during the livestream, and Pinkchyu responded 'Good boy'.

The exchange moved quickly from casual conversation to the request that later dominated reposted clips. Its simplicity made it easy for viewers to understand and share without watching the full livestream.

Game-Show 'Wife' Label, Not a Romance

Pinkchyu reached the final three alongside Lena The Plug and Jordyn Lucas during the speed-dating feature. Drake then selected Pinkchyu as his 'wife', a label used as part of the show's entertainment format.

After making his choice, Drake said he would buy Pinkchyu whatever she wanted, and she asked for a house for her mother. He agreed during the livestream, but the pledge does not establish that a house was bought or transferred.

The 'wife' label also does not confirm that Drake and Pinkchyu are dating outside the broadcast. The livestream presented an entertainment segment, not a public announcement about either person's private life.

Memes Turned Drake's Bark Into a Viral Clip

The clip's second life came through social-media posts and fan edits, which turned Drake's bark into a joke and a pop-culture reference. Some users paired the moment with Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us', drawing on the public history of the rappers' feud.

The fan-made edits did not involve Lamar, and there was no confirmed public response from him to Drake's livestream. Their circulation extended the moment beyond its original dating-show setting and brought additional attention to Pinkchyu's work.

For readers asking who Pinkchyu is, the answer is straightforward: she is Lin Lamar, a streamer and creator with a goth-inspired online persona. Her exchange with Drake made her the standout figure from the broadcast and introduced her to a wider audience.