Drake went viral after barking on command for goth streamer Pinkchyu during a roughly three-hour Kick dating show marking the ninth anniversary of Stake, the online crypto casino that has sponsored his livestreams for years.

The broadcast followed a 20-v-1 format, with Drake meeting women before choosing one to 'wife,' another to hook up with and a third as his best friend. Stake promoted the event with more than £740,000 ($1 million) in cash and prizes, including a £37,000 ($50,000) grand prize for a viewer.

Among the final three contestants were influencer Jordyn Lucas, adult-film star Lena the Plug and Pinkchyu.

Drake Barks on Command During Kick Stream

The moment quickly spread beyond the livestream after X user Ryan (@scubaryan_) shared a clip with the caption, 'Drake instantly folded and started barking after this goth baddie told him to.' The post has since amassed more than 20 million views.

Drake instantly folded and started barking after this goth baddie told him to 😭 pic.twitter.com/3tYs2kihXz — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) August 9, 2026

Pinkchyu, an online streamer and creator known for her goth-inspired style, told Drake to bark during their interaction. The rapper immediately complied, creating one of the most widely shared moments from the broadcast.

The clip drew attention partly because of the contrast between Drake's status as a global music star and his willingness to play along with the unusual request during the dating show.

Drake Chooses Pinkchyu as His 'Wife'

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Drake's interaction with Pinkchyu went beyond the viral barking challenge.

As the dating-show segment concluded, the 39-year-old rapper selected her as his 'wife,' placing influencer Jordyn Lucas in the best-friend category and adult-film star Lena the Plug in the hookup category.

Lucas received £18,500 ($25,000) and a Birkin bag, while Lena was given £18,500 ($25,000) and an all-expenses-paid trip reportedly to New Zealand.

Pinkchyu was then offered the chance to choose one gift for Drake to buy her. When she asked whether he was serious, she requested a house for her mother so she could retire. Drake agreed, saying they would 'figure it out.'

Pinkchyu impressed Drake in their date; he barks for her and ends up buying her a house🙌🏼 Incredible from Drake🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/0JxnoO5IwB — GodFather (@Kiunga0) August 9, 2026

Pinkchyu then joked that her mother would like him as a son-in-law, prompting Drake to reply, 'I have to do it for my mother-in-law.'

The choice also echoed comments Drake made about his ideal partner during a September 2025 appearance on Bobbi Althoff's podcast Not This Again. He said his 'destiny' was to end up with a 'goth baddie,' describing his ideal partner as someone with a goth aesthetic who was also funny.

Drake's decision to select Pinkchyu as his 'wife' during the Kick dating show therefore gave the earlier comment a new twist, particularly after the streamer had already made headlines by getting him to bark on command.

Who Is Pinkchyu?

Pinkchyu, whose real name is Lin Lamar, is an online streamer and creator known for her content spanning cosplay, art, music, gaming and roleplay. Her work has included cosplay inspired by characters from Honkai: Star Rail and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, alongside livestreams on Twitch.

Her appearance on Drake's dating show introduced her to a much wider audience, with her exchange with the rapper becoming one of the broadcast's defining viral moments.

The barking clip has since circulated widely across X and other social media platforms, with Pinkchyu's goth-inspired persona becoming closely associated with the 'goth baddie' description used in the viral post.