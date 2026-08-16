A 37-year-old man wanted on recall to prison was arrested in Salford after a 48-hour rooftop standoff ended when Tactical Aid Unit officers climbed a ladder and pulled him from the roof while he was asleep.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) had been trying to arrest the man at the request of another force when the incident began at a property on Reservoir Street on Thursday, 13 August 2026. The standoff caused disruption to the local community and damage to nearby properties.

Two officers were also injured before the operation reached what police described as a 'safe conclusion'. The stand-off tied up significant policing resources for two days.

Police Climb Ladder To Seize Sleeping Suspect

The Tactical Aid Unit, a specialist division within Greater Manchester Police, was called in to bring the two-day standoff to an end. A tactical team quietly placed a ladder against the structure, allowing an officer to climb up and grab the man before he woke.

A struggle broke out as he was pulled down the ladder. His trousers appeared to fall down during the struggle before he was formally arrested in the garden.

Tactical Aid Units are specialist teams trained to handle high-risk incidents beyond the scope of regular patrol officers.

Arrest Triggered by Recall Request

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The operation began when GMP attempted to arrest the man at the request of another, unnamed police force. He was wanted on recall to prison in connection with other matters.

What followed was an extended operation that led to disruption in the local area and damage to several properties.

He has since been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including public nuisance, criminal damage, burglary, public order offences and assaulting two police officers, both of whom suffered minor injuries during the incident.

A 'recall to prison' typically occurs when someone released from prison on 'licence', commonly known as parole, is ordered to return to custody. This usually happens because they have breached the terms of their release.

Community Endures Two Days of Disruption

Residents on Reservoir Street faced two days of disruption as emergency services worked to manage the scene. Police said the actions of the wanted man caused damage to a number of local properties. The exact nature of that damage has not been detailed.

GMP said it is working with partner organisations to support residents affected by the disruption or property damage. Details of the support have not yet been outlined.

Police thanked local people for their 'patience and understanding' while the operation was carried out.

Officers Injured During Operation

Two police officers were injured during the confrontation, although the exact nature of their injuries has not been disclosed. Detective Chief Inspector Helen Bagnall said the incident 'clearly demonstrates the dangers our officers face on a daily basis in order to protect the people of Greater Manchester'.

Bagnall added that bringing the matter to a safe conclusion had required coordination between GMP and its partners throughout the two-day operation.

What Being on Licence Means

Being released from prison 'on licence' means an individual remains under supervision by a Community Offender Manager, sometimes referred to as a probation officer, and must comply with a set of licence conditions.

Standard conditions typically include maintaining regular contact with the supervising officer and residing at an approved address. The individual must also avoid committing further offences. If these conditions are breached, the individual can be recalled to prison and returned to custody.