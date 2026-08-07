Public disorder erupted in Thetford, Norfolk, this week after protests over plans to house asylum seekers escalated into attacks on residential properties, leaving police officers injured and several people arrested.

The unrest, which unfolded over 4–6 August, followed months of opposition to the government's proposal to accommodate up to 1,250 asylum seekers at the nearby former RAF Barnham site, prompting authorities to increase policing powers and launch criminal investigations.

RAF Barnham Asylum Plans Sparked Protests

Tensions had been building since June 2026, when the Home Office announced plans to use former military sites, including RAF Barnham, to reduce reliance on hotels for asylum accommodation.

The site, around three miles from Thetford, is expected to house between 1,000 and 1,250 mainly single male asylum seekers. Local residents argued they had not been properly consulted and raised concerns about pressure on public services, community safety and the scale of the proposed accommodation.

Opposition groups organised demonstrations outside the former base, with protesters displaying signs that read 'Thetford says no.'

Earlier gatherings also briefly blocked the A134, while campaigners continued to protest throughout July.

Riots Targeted Suspected Asylum Accommodation

The protests turned violent on Tuesday, 4 August, when crowds gathered outside homes in St John's Way, Bracken Road and Elm Road, which were believed to be housing asylum seekers under government contracts.

Police said that protesters smashed windows, damaged fences and letterboxes, and attempted to force entry into at least one property. Officers escorted several men away from the addresses for their safety as protesters chanted anti-asylum slogans.

A largely peaceful protest outside Thetford Police Station on Wednesday later moved to Clover Way, where the situation escalated again after officers intervened as crowds approached another residential property.

According to Norfolk Police, a male officer was struck by a rock, a female officer suffered a serious bite that broke the skin, and another officer was spat at. Two officers required hospital treatment, while rocks and eggs were also thrown at homes.

Arrests Made as Police Increase Powers

As of 6–7 August, police had made multiple arrests linked to the disorder.

Read more Norfolk Disorder Timeline: How Protests Over Migrant Housing Escalated Into Violence Norfolk Disorder Timeline: How Protests Over Migrant Housing Escalated Into Violence

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred, while another man of a similar age was detained on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly. Earlier in the week, a man in his 30s received a conditional caution over a public order offence.

Meanwhile, Brian Thompson, 68, of Fairfields, Thetford, was charged with possessing an offensive weapon after officers allegedly found him carrying a wooden bat. He has been bailed to appear before Norwich Magistrates' Court later this month.

To prevent further unrest, Norfolk Police introduced enhanced powers allowing officers to require people to remove face coverings and to order individuals to leave areas where antisocial behaviour was taking place or was considered likely.

Assistant Chief Constable Julie Dean described the incidents as 'fast-moving and volatile,' adding the force would continue taking 'robust action' against anyone involved in violence.

Home Office and Local Leaders Condemn Disorder

The Home Office said peaceful protest remains a democratic right, but condemned attacks on residents and frontline officers, warning that those involved would face 'the full force of the law.'

South West Norfolk MP Terry Jermy also criticised the violence, describing scenes of people being removed from homes and properties being damaged as 'deeply concerning.' While he has previously urged greater transparency over the RAF Barnham asylum seeker plans, he said, 'Mob rule and vigilantism is not acceptable.'

Although the immediate unrest has been contained through a heavy police presence, tensions over asylum accommodation proposals remain high across Thetford and nearby Barnham, with investigations into the disorder continuing.