Andy Burnham once insisted there was little more he could do to stop serious offenders being released early without risking the collapse of Britain's overcrowded prison system.

Now, after days of fury, a petition approaching 900,000 signatures and an extraordinary intervention by 50 senior policing figures, the prime minister has ordered Justice Secretary Alex Norris to find a way to keep PC Andrew Harper's killers behind bars.

That dramatic shift is at the heart of the growing row over the government's early release scheme.

Fifty senior police leaders, including all 43 chief constables in England and Wales, are warning the Prime Minister that the Government’s early release scheme still leaves serious public protection concerns.



They want stronger safeguards so offenders who pose an ongoing risk can… pic.twitter.com/iGU9UGfVbd — Chamber UK (@ChamberVoice) August 12, 2026

Harper Killers at Centre of Row

Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers were each sentenced to 13 years for manslaughter over the death of PC Andrew Harper, who was killed in Berkshire in August 2019 while responding to the theft of a quad bike.

Harper, 28, became caught in a strap attached to a getaway vehicle and was dragged along the road. The third defendant, Henry Long, received a 16-year sentence and is not expected to benefit from the proposed changes in the same way as Cole and Bowers.

Under the new arrangements, Cole and Bowers could potentially become eligible for release after serving 40% of their custodial sentences, rather than the 50% that currently applies to them. That possibility has devastated Harper's family and triggered a backlash that has now reached the highest levels of policing.

50 Chief Constables have objected to PC Harpers killers being released early



The Probation Services have voted to strike over early release



The public is horrified at 80,000 extra serious crimes anticipated



Burnham has lost control of this. pic.twitter.com/Yss607ZjF6 — Sean Russell (@sean_russe76226) August 12, 2026

Burnham's Extraordinary U-Turn

Just days ago, Burnham argued he had pushed the exemptions as far as possible, warning that going further could leave the prison system without enough space. But the pressure did not stop.

On Tuesday, 50 senior policing figures, including chief constables and police and crime commissioners, urged Burnham to examine 'every lawful option' to prevent the earlier release of Harper's killers.

Burnham has now ordered Norris to accelerate work on increasing prison capacity and find a route that could prevent Cole and Bowers from benefiting from the scheme.

He has also said he is 'increasingly confident' the pair can be kept in prison, a striking change from his earlier position. The obvious question is now impossible to ignore: if there was previously little room to go further, what has changed?

Police Pressure Reaches Breaking Point

The intervention by senior police leaders across England and Wales gives the controversy an entirely different weight.

Their message was not simply political opposition. They argued that public confidence, police morale and faith in the justice system are at stake if offenders convicted of serious crimes can have the proportion of their sentences served in custody reduced under the new rules.

The backlash has also spread among officers who worked alongside Harper. For his family and colleagues, this is not an abstract argument about prison numbers. It is about what happens to the men convicted of manslaughter over the killing of a serving police officer.

Sex Offenders and Manslaughter

The controversy has become even more combustible because the government has already excluded certain categories of serious offenders, including prisoners convicted of rape and some child sexual offences, from the proposed early release provisions.

Manslaughter, however, has remained a major point of contention. That has left a question hanging over the scheme: why should some of the most serious offenders be excluded while prisoners convicted of manslaughter, including Harper's killers, could still benefit from the reduced custodial period? The government must now find an answer that is both politically credible and legally workable.

A Prison System Under Severe Strain

Behind the controversy sits a crisis that cannot simply be wished away. The prison system in England and Wales is severely overcrowded, and the early release scheme is intended to create space by allowing some prisoners to spend more of their sentences under supervision in the community. Officials have warned that widening the list of exemptions without creating additional capacity could put renewed pressure on prisons.

Burnham is now looking at other ways to increase capacity, including faster deportation of foreign prisoners and other measures intended to free prison places. But moving prisoners into the community does not make the pressure disappear.

The probation system is already under significant strain. His Majesty's chief inspector of probation, Martin Jones, has warned that increased early releases could raise the risk of serious reoffending if probation services lack sufficient staff and resources to supervise offenders effectively.

Harper's Legacy Returns to the Spotlight

Harper's death also changed British sentencing law. His killing led to Harper's Law, which introduced mandatory life sentences for people convicted of the manslaughter of an emergency worker acting in the course of their duties in specified circumstances. But those provisions did not apply retrospectively to his killers.

That makes today's dispute especially painful for those closest to him. The man whose death helped reshape Britain's approach to the killing of emergency workers now has two of his own killers at the centre of another national sentencing battle.

The Question Burnham Must Answer

Can Burnham actually find a lawful way to keep PC Andrew Harper's killers in prison for the custodial period originally expected under their sentences, or will his dramatic promise collide with the very legal and capacity constraints he previously said he could not overcome?

The answer could determine far more than the fate of two prisoners. It could influence how the government redraws the boundaries of its early release scheme as it tries to balance prison capacity with public confidence in sentencing.