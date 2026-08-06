A Scottish fugitive featured on the UK's most wanted list has been arrested in Madrid after a two-year international investigation involving British and Spanish authorities.

John Rocks, 37, allegedly attempted to conceal his identity after officers approached him in central Madrid by giving false personal details and refusing to co-operate. However, Spanish National Police said detectives recognised distinctive tattoos that matched identifying features recorded in police files before fingerprint analysis confirmed he was the man wanted by Police Scotland.

Rocks is wanted in Scotland in connection with alleged sexual offences said to have taken place between August 2012 and October 2022. He remains in custody in Spain while Spanish courts consider a request for his extradition to the UK.

Fugitive Identified in Madrid

According to the Spanish National Police, the investigation began in 2024 after UK authorities indicated Rocks was believed to be hiding in Spain. An international arrest warrant followed in February 2026.

Investigators initially focused on Benidorm after intelligence suggested he had been staying there. Spanish police said Rocks had adopted a nomadic lifestyle, regularly moving between locations and taking measures to avoid detection, making the search particularly complex.

Officers carried out repeated surveillance operations, visited locations Rocks was believed to frequent and made several trips to Benidorm while building a picture of his movements. Police said investigators also identified people believed to have assisted him, allowing officers to establish patterns of behaviour that eventually led them to Madrid.

Tattoos Revealed His Identity

Officers located Rocks on a street in central Madrid wearing a cap and sunglasses, which police said appeared to be an attempt to conceal his appearance.

Police said officers became suspicious after Rocks refused to co-operate and provided false personal details. Detectives then recognised distinctive tattoos matching identifying features recorded in police files before fingerprint analysis at police headquarters formally confirmed his identity.

Rocks later appeared before a court in Madrid and was remanded in custody pending extradition proceedings to Scotland.

Operation Captura Reaches Milestone

Rocks was one of 12 fugitives included in a renewed public appeal launched earlier this year by the National Crime Agency, Crimestoppers and Spain's Ministry of the Interior.

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Operation Captura is a long-running partnership between the National Crime Agency, Crimestoppers and the Spanish authorities that targets fugitives believed to have fled to Spain after allegedly committing offences in the UK. Spain has long been one of the campaign's principal areas of focus because it has historically been a common destination for British fugitives living overseas.

His arrest marks the 101st detention secured through the operation since it began.

NCA International Director Rick Jones thanked the Spanish National Police for their work and said British authorities remained determined to ensure fugitives hiding overseas were returned to face the courts.

Spanish authorities confirmed extradition proceedings are under way. Rocks will remain in custody in Spain while extradition proceedings continue. The extradition process must first be considered by the Spanish courts before any transfer can take place. If the request is approved, he will be returned to Scotland to face the allegations being investigated by Police Scotland.