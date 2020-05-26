For all vapers and would-be vapers, there are reasons to be excited by the arrival of RipStick. As the tide of popularity of vaping in the UK shows no sign of abating, the market continues to see new products introduced to continually improve the vaping experience

New and innovative products make vaping easier and more satisfying for experienced vapers and more attractive to those who would like to try but haven't yet dipped their toe into the water.

Vaping is a good alternative to smoking and is a method endorsed by Public Health England as a way to quit. They have stated that electronic cigarettes and vaping devices are 95 per cent safer than smoking and this has been supported by Cancer Research UK. Statistics show that in 2015, 49 people per day in the UK quit smoking aided by e-cigs.

Because vaping liquids do not contain the harmful and addictive chemicals of nicotine and tobacco smoke, vaping has also become more socially acceptable than traditional cigarettes and consequently, vaping is entering the mainstream as a leisure activity.

What is RipStick?

V2 Vape brand has filled the void VMR left behind, still offering the better known classic vape products but has also introduced RipStick from RipTide. It is superior to other vaping devices in many ways and is coined as the next generation in vaping technology. Before extolling the virtues of RipStick, let's remind ourselves of the types of vaping devices to proof the ground for comparison.

The common types of vaping devices are:

● Cigalikes: Look like tobacco cigarettes and come in disposable and rechargeable form.

● Vape pens: Powered by rechargeable batteries, these devices look like pens or tubes and they contain an e-liquid store and replaceable coils.

● Pod systems: shaped like a pebble or a USB stick, pods are compact rechargeable devices that use e-liquid capsules.

● Mods: Available in different shapes and sizes with variable power, pods are the largest devices. They have longer-lasting rechargeable batteries and a refillable e-liquid tank.

So, what makes RipStick different to the above?

The RipStick is the antithesis of everything that is unattractive in vaping devices. It is a beautiful, minimalistic, stylish, sleek, black gadget that is not out of place when sat next to the latest smartphones and digital devices on a desk, vanity unit, or shelf. It is slim and easily slips into a pocket or small handbag. And despite being a compact little gadget, it features a 500mAh battery and charges quickly by USB-C.

Vape Like a Pro

With an easy set up process and even easier use, anyone can vape like a pro within no time at all. With its button-free operation, it's no more difficult to use than replacing a printer ink cartridge. Simply pop in your choice from six disposable pre-filled flavour pods.

The pre-filled pods hold 1.4ml and negate the need to fiddle about with filling systems and liquids. Other features of the RipStick are its unique logo which lights up to indicate that your pod is securely attached and shows you how much power is left in your device.

The quick-click process makes the RipStick the ideal device from vapers on the move.

When you've used up a pod, simply unclick it and throw it away. Then try a new flavour!

Superior Flavour

What you want from a vaping device is silky-smooth draw from sweet or savoury aromas according to taste. The liquid pods used in the RipStick are sealed in to ensure no impurities can get in to detract from the taste.

The liquid is made from a next generation pharmaceutical grade nicotine called Nic Tech. It is engineered to satisfy nicotine cravings with a crisp, tasty draw from a liquid that has had the benzoic acid removed (an active ingredient in tobacco plant extracts.

Choice of flavours is an important enjoyment factor in the vaping experience. The RipStick family of flavours is currently:

● Bright Leaf tobacco: Ideal for smokers who want to quit tobacco cigarettes as it has a traditional tobacco leaf flavour.

● Mint: It delivers a cool, crisp hit of mint. Missing your old brand of menthol cigarettes? This flavour will satisfy your craving.

● Mango: Reminiscent of a fresh smoothie, this flavour delivers the juiciness and aroma of a ripe mango.

● Berry Crunch: Like breakfast on a lazy weekend morning, you'll taste a tangy fruity granola doused in refreshing, creamy, ice-cold milk.

● Tropical: This draw will whisk you away to a paradisiacal island like a mouth-watering cocktail of strawberry, peach, and coconut.

● Blue Raspberry: Ideal if your taste leans towards sweetness with an edge. This flavour is comforting like a favourite candy.

All flavours are available in two nicotine strengths - 12mg/ml and 20mg/ml

If you're ready to up your vaping game and enjoy an enhanced experience with minimum effort, the RipStick Starter Kit has everything you need and is available now.